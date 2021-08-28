Streaming Guide: Emraan Hashmi movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features actor Emraan Hashmi who has films like Murder, Kalyug, Awaarapan and Shanghai to his credit. His latest film Chehre hit theatres on Friday.

Murder

Streaming on: YouTube

Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in Murder. Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in Murder.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat starrer Murder is a rip-off of American drama Unfaithful. The erotic thriller revolves around a bored wife who looks for love and excitement outside of marriage. But her guilt drives her back to her husband, but now the boyfriend refuses to let her go. The film’s intriguing plot kept the audience glued to their seats. Also, the music of the film, composed by Anu Malik, became a rage amongst youth and is still loved by the masses.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Streaming on: MX Player

A remake of a 2001 Hollywood movie Tangled, Aashiq Banaya Aapne marked the Bollywood debut of Tanushree Dutta. She was cast opposite Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood in the romantic thriller. It followed the story of an introverted guy Kunal (Sood) who loves Sneha (Dutta) but is unable to confess his feelings. Meanwhile, his friend Vicky (Hashmi) proposes to Sneha, and thus begins Kunal’s quest to get Sneha by hook or by crook. The film has a cliched plot, yet there’s nothing bad about it (apart from Sonu Sood’s wooden face) if you wish to watch this on a lazy weekend.

Kalyug

Streaming on: YouTube

A collage of Kalyug Posters shared by Kunal Kemmu on Instagram. A collage of Kalyug Posters shared by Kunal Kemmu on Instagram.

The film, directed by Mohit Suri, revolved around a couple, Kunal (Kunal Kemmu) and Renuka (Smiley), whose life turns upside down when their honeymoon video is leaked on the internet. Renuka dies by suicide, and Kunal decides to take revenge on those responsible for his wife’s death. The film couldn’t impress critics but its soundtrack with songs like “Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye” and “Aadat” topped the charts. Apart from Kunal and Smiley, the film also starred Amrita Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Deepal Shaw and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Gangster

Streaming on: YouTube

A still from Gangster. A still from Gangster.

Once again, Anurag Basu and Emraan Hashmi created magic on the silver screen with the 2006 film Gangster. It is the story of a simple girl Simran (Kangana Ranaut) who falls in love with a gangster (Shiney Ahuja). After knowing his reality, she moves out of the relationship and finds solace in another man (Emraan Hashmi). You will find yourself hooked to the film due to its twists and turns.

Awarapan

Streaming on: YouTube

A still from Awarapan. A still from Awarapan.

Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Shriya Saran and Mrinalini Sharma star in this gangster drama. Emraan essayed the role of a gangster with a heart-wrenching past. He falls in love with a girl who teaches him to have compassion for others. Though the film opened well, it was only a moderate commercial success. Emraan, however, did live up to the expectations of his fans. Also, the film had an excellent music score by Pritam.

Jannat

Streaming on: YouTube

By the time Jannat released in 2008, Emraan Hashmi got boxed into a particular look: bad boy stubble and dark jackets. Here, he played the role of a young man Arjun who is ready to go to any lengths to earn quick bucks. One day, he realises he has a knack for cricket, thus setting his foot in the match-fixing business. Though the makers had an intriguing plot to play around with, they chose to focus on Arjun’s love life, thus taking away from the excitement of the film.

The Dirty Picture

Streaming on: YouTube

Vidya Balan ’s Dirty Picture was based on the life of adult film star Silk Smitha.

With The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan broke the stereotype around a conventional Bollywood actress. Vidya’s uninhibited portrayal of adult star Silk Smitha won her a lot of praise and a National Award. The film also starred Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi.

Shanghai

Streaming on: YouTube

Actor Abhay Deol and Emraan Hashmi in film Shanghai. Express archive photo. Actor Abhay Deol and Emraan Hashmi in film Shanghai. Express archive photo.

Loosely adapted from the novel ‘Z’ by Vassilis Vasilikov, Shanghai is a political thriller. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating and wrote, “Shanghai is fashioned as a political thriller, but it could just as well be a strong treatise on how much of today’s India functions. If you have a powerful ‘haath’ on your ‘sar’, as the propulsively small man Pitobash boasts, you can do anything, even knock a living man down and leave him for dead, without a twinge of conscience. Banerji builds up the layers unerringly, ( please note the by-play between the lowering, intimidating senior cop and the wanting-to-do-his-best ‘babu’) assembling a terrific cast that is mostly played to its strengths. Mostly.”

Ek Thi Daayan

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar, AltBalaji

A poster of Ek Thi Daayan. A poster of Ek Thi Daayan.

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi, Ek Thi Daayan deals with witchcraft and the world of the occult. Directed by Kannan Iyer, it has Emraan playing the role of a magician and Huma plays his love interest. The film keeps you on the edge-of-your-seat for the most part, but it falters towards the end.

Azhar

Streaming on: Netflix

Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai in Azhar. Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai in Azhar.

Emraan Hashmi played the titular role in the biopic of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. In her review of the film, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Emraan Hashmi, usually so watchable, is buried under the inept script, which hints at shadowy dons and the guilty parties in a fuzzy, indistinct manner. Using only first names as a dissembling tactic while referring to actual events and dates and places and times, is silly enough.”

Tigers

Streaming on: ZEE5

Emraan Hashmi in Tigers. Emraan Hashmi in Tigers.

Tigers revolves around Ayan (Emraan Hashmi), a small-time Pakistani salesman whose future takes a turn for the worse when he gets recruited by a big MNC to sell baby formula. The baby formula starts poisoning kids, and as soon as Ayan figures it out, he wants to break the chain and save lives. Helmed by Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic, the film also stars Adil Hussain, Geetanjali Thapa, Satyadeep Mishra, Danny Huston and Supriya Pathak among others. The film has its heart in the right place and is worth your time. Hashmi delivers a convincing performance as a man dealing with a moral dilemma.

Bard of Blood

Streaming on: Netflix

Bard of Blood is currently streaming on Netflix. Bard of Blood is currently streaming on Netflix.

The espionage drama, based on the eponymous 2015 book written by Bilal Siddiqi, has Emraan Hashmi playing a formerly disgraced agent Kabir Anand aka Adonis, who joins a three-person mission to rescue four Indian spies from Balochistan. Despite being predictable, the seven-episode series is a decent watch.

Mumbai Saga

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Inspector Vijay Savarkar in Mumbai Saga. (Photo: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram) Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Inspector Vijay Savarkar in Mumbai Saga. (Photo: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

Set in the backdrop of the early 90s, Mumbai Saga presents a fictional story of the duel between Amartya Rao (John Abraham) and Senior Inspector Vijay Sawarkar (Emraan Hashmi). The Sanjay Gupta directorial also showcases the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai, and how the mills were closed down to make way for malls and high-rise buildings. The film is just like any other Bollywood actioner filled with ‘bhais’ of Mumbai.