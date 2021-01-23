Streaming Guide: Dimple Kapadia movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia who has movies like Saagar, Rudaali, Luck By Chance, Dil Chahta Hai and web series Tandav among more to her credit.

Bobby

Streaming on: ZEE5

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in Bobby. (Express archive photo) Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in Bobby. (Express archive photo)

At the age of 16, Dimple Kapadia made her Bollywood debut opposite Rishi Kapoor in Bobby. The film was a massive hit back in 1973 for its freshness and innocence and made stars out of Kapadia and Kapoor. Even after 47 years of its release, the Raj Kapoor directorial continues to woo the young audience. Lakshmikant-Pyarelal added stars to the movie and songs like “Main Shayar Toh Nahi”, “Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate”, “Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho” and “Na Chahu Sona Chandi” enjoy a cult status till date.

Saagar

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Kamal Hassan in Saagar. (Express archive photo) Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Kamal Hassan in Saagar. (Express archive photo)

Starring Dimple Kapadia, Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan, the Ramesh Sippy directed film had a love triangle at the centre of its plot. Kapadia was once again appreciated for her charming screen presence and the audience still cannot forget how ethereal she looked in the song “Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila.” The film was India’s official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1985.

Ram Lakhan

Streaming on: ZEE5

Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in the poster of Ram Lakhan. (Express archive photo) Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia in the poster of Ram Lakhan. (Express archive photo)

Subhash Ghai’s 1989 film Ram Lakhan was about two brothers who are police officers with different ideologies. The multi-starrer film featured Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Rakhee, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover and Paresh Rawal. The song “My name is Lakhan” takes all the 90s kids on a nostalgia ride and the film is counted among one of the classic hits of Bollywood.

Prahaar: The Final Attack

Streaming on: YouTube

Dimple Kapadia, Dimple Kapadia, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit in film Prahaar. (Express archive photo)

Written and directed by Nana Patekar, the action-thriller starring Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Makarand Deshpande among others is a must-watch. The film is one of the best when it comes to the portrayal of the armed forces on the big screen. It’s not just about fighting the enemy on the border but also about fighting the one within. At the time of its release in 1991, Prahaar was loved for brilliant performances by Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit, its well-executed action sequences and a gripping plot.

Rudaali

Streaming on: MUBI

Dimple Kapadia in the movie Rudaali. (Express archive photo) Dimple Kapadia in the movie Rudaali. (Express archive photo)

Based on a short story written by Mahasweta Devi, Rudaali was directed by Kalpana Lajmi and was India’s official entry at the 66th Academy Awards. The film is set in the backdrop of an old Rajasthani custom where professional mourners were hired to mourn the deaths of upper-caste men and show grief publicly. Dimple Kapadia essayed the role of a professional mourner Shanichari who finds it difficult to cry until her confidant Bhinkni (Rakhee) leaves her. Kapadia’s performance in the movie won her a National Award.

Gardish

Streaming on: YouTube

Raj Babbar and Dimple Kapadia in Gardish. (Express archive photo) Raj Babbar and Dimple Kapadia in Gardish. (Express archive photo)

The Priyadarshan directorial is appreciated for its strong script, vivid characters and strong dialogues. The film has some brilliant performances by Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia. It also stars actors like Aishwarya, Amrish Puri, Fradia Jalal and Mukesh Rishi among others.

Krantiveer

Streaming on: YouTube, ZEE5

Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in Krantiveer. (Express archive photo) Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in Krantiveer. (Express archive photo)

Dimple Kapadia essayed the role of a journalist fighting against society’s injustices in Krantiveer. The film was centred around Nana Patekar’s Pratap, an alcoholic gambler who gets influenced by Kapadia’s character Megha and her influential words. He decides to join her fight against corrupt politicians. Kapadia won the Filmfare for the Best Supporting Actress for her role.

Dil Chahta Hai

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

The slice-of-life story, which revolves around three friends played by Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna, resonates with the youth even after two decades of its release. Dimple Kapadia had a short but an impactful role of a middle-aged divorcee in the movie. Watch the iconic Farhan Akhtar directorial for some memorable performances.

Being Cyrus

Streaming on: YouTube

A poster of Being Cyrus. A poster of Being Cyrus.

The 2004 dark comedy Being Cyrus is helmed by Homi Adajania. It chronicles the story of a dysfunctional Parsi family. Saif Ali Khan’s character Cyrus is a seemingly ordinary person who becomes a killer after he meets and makes ‘friends’ with a deranged Katy (Dimple Kapadia). It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Boman Irani and Simone Singh. The film was appreciated for its engaging plot and brilliant performances.

Luck By Chance

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Luck By Chance, starring Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma, released in 2009. Zoya Akhtar’s directorial debut pointed fingers at everything wrong in Bollywood: nepotism, insecurity among actors, mediocrity to the competition as seen through the eyes of Vikram and Sona. The film is a lesson on hope and how one should learn to appreciate what they have in life.

Finding Fanny

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Dimple Kapadia in film Finding Fanny. (Express Archive Photo) Dimple Kapadia in film Finding Fanny. (Express Archive Photo)

Dimple Kapadia was at her comic best in Homi Adajania directorial Finding Fanny. The movie is a good blend of comedy, romance and satire with a little suspense thrown in. It also stars Pankaj Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Tandav

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Dimple Kapadia in Tandav. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram) Dimple Kapadia in Tandav. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

In Tandav, Dimple Kapadia plays the role of Anuradha Kishore, a politician who has been sidelined for most of her career because of her gender and her relationship with the PM. In her review of Tandav, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Tandav’s insistence on clinging to formulaic telling, with its staccato cutting back and forth from the ‘satta ke galiyaare’ to the ‘chahal pahal’ of the student arcades, lets down its characters, and dilutes its impact.”