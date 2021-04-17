Streaming Guide: Dia Mirza movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now and YouTube.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Madhavan and Dia Mirza in a still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Madhavan and Dia Mirza in a still from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Though it was not a hit when it released in 2001, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has gained a following over the years. Dia Mirza, R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles in the romantic drama helmed by Gautham Menon. Even if you have watched the film, it can be re-watched just for its soul-stirring music.

Tehzeeb

Streaming on: YouTube

Shabana Azmi and Diya Mirza in Tehzeeb. (Express archive photo) Shabana Azmi and Diya Mirza in Tehzeeb. (Express archive photo)

Khalid Mohamed directorial Tehzeeb explores the relationship between a mother and a daughter. Shabana Amzi plays Rukhsana, a famous singer who has drifted apart from her daughter Tehzeeb (Urmila Matondkar). Tehzeeb lives with her husband (Arjun Rampal) and her mentally challenged sister (Dia Mirza). She holds her mother Rukhsana responsible for her father’s death. Now what happens when Rukhsana comes to live with Tehzeeb makes for the film’s story. As you sit down to watch the movie, make sure to keep tissues handy, as this one will probably leave you teary-eyed.

Parineeta

Streaming on: Netflix

Dia Mirza in Parineeta. (Express archive photo) Dia Mirza in Parineeta. (Express archive photo)

Parineeta, a screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novel of the same name, featured Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The film’s director Pradeep Sarkar won the National Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Dus

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of the movie Dus. (Express archive photo) A poster of the movie Dus. (Express archive photo)

An intense thriller that featured some great music by Vishal-Shekhar, Dus was quite successful when it released. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Dia Mirza and Shilpa Shetty among others. Don’t look for logic while you stream this 2005 release. Watch it just for some fun.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Streaming on: Netflix

Dia Mirza in a still from Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Dia Mirza in a still from Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai is the second film in the Munna Bhai MBBS franchise. In the movie, Sanjay Dutt as Munna and Arshad Warsi as Circuit resorted to non-violent ways of dealing with their enemies after learning a few principles of Mahatma Gandhi. And through them, the audience got to learn some ‘Gandhigiri’. In the movie, Dia Mirza played Boman Irani’s daughter. Though it was a small role, Dia did make her presence felt.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The 2007 comedy-drama starred Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Kay Kay Menon and Raima Sen among others. Reema Kagti’s debut movie revolved around six newlywed couples who take a bus tour to Goa.

Dus Kahaniyan

Streaming on: ZEE5, Eros Now, YouTube

Dus Kahaniyaan is not your usual film. Featuring 10 short stories, the movie deals with multiple subjects such as infidelity, companionship, lust etc. Dia Mirza appears in the short film titled Zahir alongside Manoj Bajpayee. It is told from the perspective of Bajpayee where he narrates the story of love, rejection and the bitter reality of life. Watch Dus Kahaniyaan for the gripping storyline and great acting.

Sanju

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju.

Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt featured Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, and Dia Mirza as his wife Maanayata Dutt. Sanju makes for a decent watch, but if looked at as a biopic, Hirani failed to do justice to it as he white-washed Sanjay Dutt’s character.

Thappad

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A behind the scene picture from the set of Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza. A behind the scene picture from the set of Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza.

Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor among others, charts the journey of Pannu’s character Amrita who decides to divorce her husband Vikram (Gulati) after he slaps her at a party. But her family members try to reason with her saying, ‘It was just one slap.’ The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad 3.5 stars.

Kaafir

Streaming on: ZEE5

Dia Mirza in Kaafir. Dia Mirza in Kaafir.

Dia Mirza made her digital debut with ZEE5’s Kaafir. Directed by Sonam Nair and written by Raazi fame Bhavani Iyer, Kaafir chronicles the journey of a young Pakistani mother, who is held as a prisoner after crossing over to India under mysterious circumstances.