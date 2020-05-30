Streaming Guide: Deepika Padukone movies

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who has films like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Chennai Express and Padmaavat among more to her credit.

Om Shanti Om

Streaming on: Netflix, Voot, YouTube, MX Player

Director: Farah Khan

Deepika Padukone made her Hindi film debut with Om Shanti Om (2007). Deepika Padukone made her Hindi film debut with Om Shanti Om (2007).

A quintessential Bollywood drama, Om Shanti Om marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut. The film paid homage to many classics of Hindi cinema, and director Farah Khan managed to recreate the old-world charm. Shah Rukh Khan once again managed to win hearts as he opened his arms in his inimitable style. Several dialogues from the film like “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat..” are still quotable.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Streaming on: YouTube, SonyLIV

Director: Siddharth Anand

Deepika Padukone and Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno.

A young boy Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) is commitment phobic until he finds his true love in Gayatri (Deepika Padukone). Gayatri changes his perspective about love, and he apologises to two girls, Radhika (Bipasha Basu) and Mahi (Minissha Lamba), whom he had left heartbroken. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is a typical candy-floss drama that boasts of beautiful people, exotic locales and dreamy song sequences.

Love Aaj Kal

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali presented the love story of two generations in his 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. It starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who played lovers who won’t ‘die for each other’, but would rather prefer being friends even if their love story doesn’t work out well. If you are in a mood to catch up on romantic fiction, Love Aaj Kal can be a good option.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Vijay Lalwani

Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar in a still from Karthik Calling Karthik. Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar in a still from Karthik Calling Karthik.

Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) is an innocent man who has failed in love and is bullied at his office. But one day, he gets a mischievous phone call from himself and his life changes. He turns into an extrovert from an introvert and manages to win over his ladylove (Deepika Padukone). Though the plot reads interesting, the film fails to hold your interest for long. I wouldn’t say it is a bad film, but if you have options, you can skip it.

Housefull

Streaming on: ZEE5, YouTube

Director: Sajid Khan

Starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Malaika Arora, Housefull is your typical Bollywood masala entertainer. It is filled with nonsensical comedy which makes you laugh but also gives you a headache. The story loses pace somewhere in the middle and takes its own sweet time to come back on track.

Lafangey Parindey

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Pradeep Sarkar

In Lafangey Parindey, Pradeep Sarkar tells the story of a group of youngsters living in the backstreets of Mumbai. A talented Pinky Palkar (Padukone) wants to win a TV reality show, but her dream is shattered as she loses sight in an accident. The man responsible for the accident, Nandu (Neil Nitin Mukesh) in an attempt to right his wrong, helps Pinky in learning how to dance in the dark. Eventually, the two fall in love too.

Aarakshan

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Director: Prakash Jha

The 2011 film Aarakshan finds its narrative in the social issue of caste-based reservation in the higher education system of the country. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateik and Tanvi Azmi, the film tries to question the discrimination in the government and private education institutions.

Desi Boyz

Streaming on: Eros Now, ZEE5

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Desi Boyz is that movie which doesn’t hurt to watch. It is a happy film about two “brothers, from another (hotter) mother” who share a strong bond. They lose their job in London due to the recession, and how they plan to survive the financial challenges makes for the major part of the film.

Cocktail

Streaming on: YouTube, Voot

Director: Homi Adajania

Deepika Padukone emerged as a surprise package in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail. Her character of an independent, bold woman Veronica, who doesn’t fear to speak her mind, got her a lot of appreciation. Though the film’s narrative had a typical love-triangle at its centre, its novel treatment got it many takers.

Race 2

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Abbas–Mustan

A still from Race 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. A still from Race 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The second film in the Race franchise boasts of a gripping plot and compelling performances. The audience liked watching a perfect blend of an ensemble cast, pristine locations and lavish cars.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Ayan Mukerji

A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

With its soothing music, engaging narrative, beautiful locations and quotable dialogues, Ayan Mukerji directorial, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Evelyn Sharma and late actor Farooq Sheikh, is among the most loved romantic-comedies of Hindi cinema. It captures the essence of love and passion in this day and age.

Chennai Express

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube

Director: Rohit Shetty

A poster of Chennai Express. A poster of Chennai Express.

If Rohit Shetty is at the helm, how can you not expect a full-on ‘seeti-maar’ film with all the ingredients of a masala entertainer blended in the right quantity? Chennai Express is your perfect weekend watch to lighten the mood in these gloomy times.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Streaming on: Eros Now, SonyLIV, Youtube

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

It is in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali spectacle that Deepika Padukone shared screen space with her now-husband Ranveer Singh for the first time. The two made for a charismatic on-screen couple and left the audience in awe of their chemistry and their Bollywood-ish dialogue-baazi. If you are a DeepVeer fan, this retelling of Romeo and Juliet’s love story is a must-watch.

Finding Fanny

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Homi Adajania

In her review of Finding Fanny, Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta called the film “occasionally pleasurable, but not entirely memorable.” She wrote, “It is an unlikely bunch, getting together for an unlikely reason, and in the way of this kind of film, we are supposed to fall in love with the characters and their quirks, as they wind their way towards their destination and discovery. Trouble is, the film is patchily quirky.”

Happy New Year

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Farah Khan

It is one of the highest-earning films of Bollywood. However, don’t fall in the trap by looking at its box office numbers or big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Deepika Padukone associated with it.

Piku

Streaming on: YouTube, SonyLIV

Director: Shoojit Sircar

A still from the film Piku. A still from the film Piku.

Shoojit Sircar portrays the changing dynamics of the parent-child relationship as the former starts to grow old in a heartwarming film titled Piku. Bhashkor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) is an ageing man for whom the only matter of concern in life is constipation. He annoys his daughter Piku (Padukone) by his constant cribbing. Rana Chaudhary, a driver, played by Irrfan, is the third wheel in the story who gets stuck between this father-daughter duo as they take a road trip to Kolkata.

Tamasha

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, is an inspiring film to many youngsters who are stuck in mundane jobs because of family and societal pressure.

Bajirao Mastani

Streaming on: Voot, YouTube

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani

Yet another visual extravaganza from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani narrates the passionate love story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer Singh) and his second wife Mastani (Deepika Padukone). The film also stars Priyanka Chopra as Bajirao’s first wife Kashibai.

Padmaavat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat. Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat.

Though Deepika Padukone ably portrayed the role of Rani Padmavati, this historic drama was totally owned by Ranveer Singh with his turn as manic-obsessive ruler Alauddin Khilji.

Chhapaak

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak.

Starring Deepika Padukone as Malti and Vikrant Massey as Amol, the Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: D. J. Caruso

xXx: Return of Xander Cage was Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut. xXx: Return of Xander Cage was Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut.

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut xXx Return of Xander Cage sees her playing one of Vin Diesel’s several love interests. The action film, directed by DJ Caruso, also stars Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Rory McCann in key roles. It is the third film in the xXx franchise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd