Streaming Guide: Bollywood movies of 2020

Here's where you can watch all the Bollywood movies of the year.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, SonyLIV, Voot, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features Bollywood movies which released in 2020.

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ajay Devgn in a still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn in a still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior revolves around unsung Maratha hero, Tanhaji Malusare. Watch the magnum opus for the magnificent sets, well-choreographed war scenes and decent performances.

Baaghi 3

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

Are you a fan of Tiger Shroff? If yes, Baaghi 3 is a film for you. If not, then there is nothing in this Ahmed Khan directorial that is worth your time.

Street Dancer 3D

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of Street Dancer 3D. A poster of Street Dancer 3D.

This Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is for die-hard fans of dancing. Remo D’Souza’s third dance film, after ABCD and ABCD 2, also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Sushant Pujari, Salman Yusuff Khan and Raghav Juyal among others.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The Hitesh Kewalya directorial features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as a homosexual couple, struggling to make their family accept their relationship. The film, also starring Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi and Sunita Rajwar, offers a quirky take on same-sex relationships without being preachy.

Malang

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Malang. A poster of Malang.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the action-packed masala entertainer stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Though the film doesn’t offer anything new in terms of plot, it keeps you hooked with twists and turns at regular intervals.

Chhapaak

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak.

Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, the Meghna Gulzar-helmed Chhapaak is an impactful drama. Deepika Padukone does justice to her role of acid attack survivor Malti, and Vikrant Massey provides able support as Malti’s boss-turned-boyfriend Anmol. The best thing about the movie is that it doesn’t over dramatise the life of Malti. If you haven’t watched it yet, Chhapaak definitely deserves your attention.

Love Aaj Kal

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

A still from Love Aaj Kal. A still from Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma play the lead roles in this Imtiaz Ali film on modern love. This complex tale of love becomes tedious too soon, and Sara and Kartik fail to impress. The only good thing about the disappointing film is seasoned actor Randeep Hooda.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of Jawaani Jaaneman. A poster of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Farida Jalal, Kumud Mishra and Kiku Sharda, is a perfect pick if you are looking for an easy-breezy happy film.

Thappad

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from Thappad. A still from Thappad.

Taapsee Pannu won hearts with her portrayal of housewife Amrita who refuses to be with her husband after he slaps her at a party. Through the film, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha offers a commentary on domestic violence which is often brushed under the carpet. He also questions the inherent misogyny in society.

Panga

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Panga. Kangana Ranaut in a still from Panga.

Kangana Ranaut plays kabaddi champion Jaya Nigam who is eyeing a comeback after leaving the sport for marriage and motherhood in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s sports drama Panga. How she balances the personal and professional life forms the crux of the film.

Shikara

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Shikara stars Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles. Shikara stars Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara stars Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead role. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland in 1990. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “In his telling of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland, Vidhu Vinod Chopra uses a tender lens to create a romance between two individuals, which is wholly lovely and believable. You look at Shiv Kumar Dhar and his beloved, Shanti, and you sigh. And then you look around at the beauty depicted on screen, slowly being ground to dust, and you ask why. Why did this happen? Why was a particular community and its people forced into leaving the valley at gun-point? Shikara takes vague jabs at setting the context. We get throwaway remarks about ‘not being able to gather because of Section 144’, ‘elections not being free and fair’, ‘India chale jao’. We see militancy being encouraged and supported from across the border (actual scenes of Benazir Bhutto raising slogans of ‘azaadi’ on black and white TV), but nothing goes deeper. That the Muslim residents are slyly eyeing Pandit homes and property finds repeat mention, but what has caused the rift stays strictly on the surface.”

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal in a poster of Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky Kaushal in a poster of Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Unmanned ship. Dark empty corridors. Creaking doors. Creepy doll. Snapping of fingers. You can find all these in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot, the first part of a horror franchise. Ashutosh Rana, as an old professor who deals with supernatural powers, is a hoot.

Angrezi Medium

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.

A heartwarming father-daughter relationship is at the centre of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to Saket Chaudhary’s Hindi Medium. Champak Bansal (Irrfan), a single father, is ready to go to any length to make his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan) live her dream of studying in a foreign university. You can watch it for another brilliant performance by Irrfan.

Ghoomketu

Streaming on: ZEE5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Ghoomketu. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a still from Ghoomketu.

In her review of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “‘Comedy likho, badi demand hai’, Ghoomketu is told. We really could do with some laughs in these grim times, and this film’s premise did hold out promise, but it turns out to be more clutch-your-head-ache, than hold-your-sides-laughter.”

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Streaming on: Netflix

Saiyami Kher and Amruta Subhash in Choked. Saiyami Kher and Amruta Subhash in Choked.

In Anurag Kashyap’s dark slice-of-life film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, a middle-class working woman Sarita (Kher) finds rolls of cash in her kitchen pipes. The accidental discovery of money makes her life better until demonetisation hits, and all the cash in her possession is rendered useless. The highlight of Choked is its cast. Saiyami Kher, Amruta Subhash, Rajshri Deshpande and Roshan Mathew deliver convincing performances in a film that explores the struggles of a lower-middle-class family.

Gulabo Sitabo

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Amitabh Bachchan , Ayushmann Khurrana and Shoojit Sircar on the set of Gulabo Sitabo.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Juhi Chaturvedi, is a quirky dramedy about an elderly landlord Mirza Sheikh (Bachchan) who tries to get his tenant Baankey Sodhi (Khurrana) out of his priceless possession: his mansion which is in ruins. But Baankey is no less. He gives it back to Mirza and continues to live in his house without even paying the rent.

Bulbbul

Streaming on: Netflix

Tripti Dimri in a still from Bulbbul. Tripti Dimri in a still from Bulbbul.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Bulbbul a rating of three and a half stars. In her review, she wrote, “Bulbbul is fashioned as a sharply relevant fable. It is a powerfully feminist, revisionist tale of a woman wronged, and it is told with economy, precision, style and feeling.”

Dil Bechara

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara.

Watch the Mukesh Chhabra directorial if you are a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shakuntala Devi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Anu Menon directorial, based on the life of the late mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi, is an out-and-out Vidya Balan show. Apart from showcasing Shakuntala Devi’s relationship with mathematics, the film also focuses on her relationship with daughter Anu (Sanya Malhotra) who wanted to live a life different from her mother’s.

Lootcase

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

A poster of Lootcase. A poster of Lootcase.

Lootcase is a simple film which tells the story of ordinary people caught in extraordinary situations. A middle-class man (Kunal Kemmu) one day finds a red suitcase full of money outside a public toilet. Soon he realises a politician, a local goon and a police inspector are also searching for the suitcase. Now, how he manages to hide the suitcase forms the major chunk of the film. It boasts an amazing cast including Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Gajraj Rao. The film is worth your time if you are looking for a light watch.

Raat Akeli Hai

Streaming on: Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led Honey Trehan film Raat Akeli Hai is one of the best films of 2020. It is a classic murder mystery which keeps you hooked from the word go. Apart from Siddiqui, it is Radhika Apte who impresses with her performance.

Pareeksha

Streaming on: ZEE5

Adil Hussain in Pareeksha. Adil Hussain in Pareeksha.

Prakash Jha’s film Pareeksha featuring Adil Hussain as a rickshaw-puller is a commentary on the prevalent class divide in Indian society. Buchi (Hussain) wants his son Bulbul to study in an English medium school and arranges money for the same by not so fair means. But soon he realises money is only one of his troubles as his son faces discrimination in the school. Though Jha aims to present a well-intended film, it drags towards the second half. But if you have the patience, do give Pareeksha a try.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Streaming on: Netflix

Jahnvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Jahnvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the story of Gunjan Saxena, who is Indian Air Force’s first female pilot to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi won hearts with his endearing turn as Gunjan’s father Anup Saxena.

Khuda Haafiz

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in Khuda Haafiz. Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in Khuda Haafiz.

Faruk Kabir’s romantic thriller Khuda Haafiz follows the story of newlyweds Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) who plan to go overseas for better work opportunities. Their life turns upside down when Nargis goes missing in a foreign land, and Sameer tries his best to find her. Also starring Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit, Khuda Haafiz has nothing extraordinary about it.

Mee Raqsam

Streaming on: ZEE5

A poster of Mee Raqsam. A poster of Mee Raqsam.

The ZEE5 film is an ode by Baba Azmi to his late father Kaifi Azmi. It narrates a heartwarming tale of a Muslim father (Danish Hussain) trying to make his daughter (Aditi Subedi) live her dream of learning classical dance despite strong opposition from his family and society.

Class of ’83

Streaming on: Netflix

Class of 83 marks Bobby Deol’s debut in the digital medium. Class of 83 marks Bobby Deol’s debut in the digital medium.

Bobby Deol made his digital debut with Netflix’s Class of 83. The official synopsis of Class of 83 reads, “A hero policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn down his own house.” Besides Deol, the film also stars Annup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mahajani, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape and Prithvik Pratap.

Sadak 2

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Sadak 2.

This is probably the worst Bollywood film of 2020. I would suggest you watch 1991 hit Sadak instead.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Streaming on: Netflix

Amol Parashar and Konkona Sensharma in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Amol Parashar and Konkona Sensharma in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Writer-director Alankrita Shrivastava’s film follows the life of Dolly aka Radha Yadav (Konkona Sensharma), a middle-class woman stuck between managing her kids and arranging money for her new house, and Kitty aka Kaajal who is trying hard to live an independent life in a new city. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is the kind of film which opens up spaces and dialogue around difficult topics, and raises the feminist bar while doing so: give it many ‘chamakte sitare’ already.”

Cargo

Streaming on: Netflix

Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in Cargo. Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in Cargo.

Arati Kadav’s science-fiction movie Cargo, featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, revolves around a lonely demon working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services, where dead people are recycled for rebirth.

Khaali Peeli

Streaming on: ZEE5

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli.

The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer is a typical Bollywood masala entertainer packed with dance, romance, action and comedy. Blackie (Khatter), a Mumbai taxi-driver and Pooja (Panday) are on the run. They are soon chased by goons and cops, leading to an entertaining journey. But, don’t expect logic and sense from the movie. Watch it just for some fun.

Serious Men

Streaming on: Netflix

Serious Men is directed by Sudhir Mishra. Serious Men is directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Sudhir Mishra’s Netflix film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nasser, Indira Tiwari, Aakshath Das and Shweta Basu Prasad, is based on the novel of the same name by Manu Joseph. Siddiqui plays Ayyan Mani, a lower-middle-class man who wants his son Aadi to stand among the ‘serious men’ who sit in big offices and rule over the likes of him. To ensure a bright future for his son, Ayyan presents him as a child genius. But for how long will his lies and deception help him? Will Aadi pay for his father’s lies?

Bahut Hua Samman

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bahut Hua Sammaan, starring Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra, Nidhi Singh, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das, revolves around the lives of two young engineering students, Bony and Fandu (Juyal and Chauhan), known for their quick con jobs in their college circuit. One day they plan to rob their university bank on the suggestion of Baba Bakchod (Mishra). But this robbery goes wrong, and from here the film evolves into a criticism of fake godmen and corrupt politicians.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Ginny Weds Sunny, featuring Vikrant Massey with Yami Gautam. A still from Ginny Weds Sunny, featuring Vikrant Massey with Yami Gautam.

Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, is a cheesy romantic drama. After watching it, you might wonder why this film was ever made.

Laxmii

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kiara Advani and Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in a still from Laxmii.

Watch it at your own risk!

Ludo

Streaming on: Netflix

Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Ludo. Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Ludo.

If you’re into dark comedies, Anurag Basu’s Ludo, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pearle Maaney, is a good pick.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Streaming on: ZEE5

A poster of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. A poster of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Even Manoj Bajpayee couldn’t save this brainless comedy.

Chhalaang

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Rajkummar Rao plays a PT teacher in Chhalaang. Rajkummar Rao plays a PT teacher in Chhalaang.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Hansal Mehta directorial Chhalaang is your typical love triangle with the competitive spirit of two PT teachers thrown into the mix. It isn’t awful, but it isn’t great either. A strictly one-time watch.

Durgamati

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Bhumi Pedneka in a poster of Durgamati. Bhumi Pedneka in a poster of Durgamati.

The Bhumi Pednekar-starrer is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie which had Anushka Shetty in the lead role. In the film, Bhumi’s character Chanchal Chauhan is made the victim of a conspiracy involving bigshots of the country. She is imprisoned in the haunted Durgamati haveli while being interrogated in the case. What happens to Chanchal in the haveli forms the plot of the film. Written and directed by Ashok, the movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia.

Torbaaz

Streaming on: Netflix

Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz. Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz.

Torbaaz, directed by Girish Malik, features Sanjay Dutt in the role of an ex-army doctor Nasser Khan who uses cricket to bring some joy in the lives of children living in refugee camps in Afghanistan.

AK vs AK

Streaming on: Netflix

Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in AK vs AK. Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in AK vs AK.

The synopsis of AK vs AK reads, “A visionary director, an old school actor, and a camera rolling for 10 hours. Anurag Kashyap, Indian cinema’s enfant terrible, kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and films her father, the evergreen, Anil Kapoor’s search for his daughter in real-time, as his next blockbuster.”

Coolie No. 1

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1.

This David Dhawan directorial, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is BAD.

Yaara

Streaming on: ZEE5

Yaara stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Ankur Vakil, Kenny Basumatary, Mohammed Ali Shah and Sanjay Mishra. Yaara stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Ankur Vakil, Kenny Basumatary, Mohammed Ali Shah and Sanjay Mishra.

In her review of Yaara, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The only way to work a testosterone-laden, bullet-riddled sprawling desi Western-cum-crime saga, is to keep it believable. I’m quite happy to watch young men, drunk on the power of can-do-anything youth, swagger about, especially if they aren’t the overused, jaded stars Bollywood works with. But there needs to be more that they, and us, are given to work with. Yaara needed both more clarity and heft, to deliver on the promise it set out with.”

Ram Singh Charlie

Streaming on: SonyLIV

A poster of Ram Singh Charlie. A poster of Ram Singh Charlie.

The Nitin Kakkar directorial is probably the most heartwarming Bollywood film of 2020. Ram Singh (Kumud Mishra) works as a Charlie Chaplin impersonator at a circus in Kolkata. When the circus shuts overnight, Ram Singh is pushed into the real world where he realises that life is a bigger circus. How he gets his life back on track, overcoming all odds, forms the rest of the story.

Kadakh

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Kadakh is directed by Rajat Kapoor. Kadakh is directed by Rajat Kapoor.

On the day Sunil (Ranvir Shorey) and Malti (Mansi Multani) are hosting a Diwali party, Sunil is visited by an uninvited guest – the husband of the woman he is having an extramarital affair with. What follows is a series of events that turns their festival of lights into a night of dark revelations. Kadakh stars Cyrus Sahukar, Shruti Seth, Tara Sharma Saluja, Sagar Deshmukh, Nupur Asthana, Kalki Koechlin, Chandrachoor Rai, Palomi Ghosh, Manoj Pahwa and Yamini Das.

Bhonsle

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Bhonsle is streaming on SonyLIV. Bhonsle is streaming on SonyLIV.

A terminally-ill Maharashtrian cop Ganpath Bhonsle, retired against his will, finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a young girl and her little brother, who have migrated from Bihar. As the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches Bhonsle’s doorstep, he preps up for one last battle worth fighting for, but will we succeed? Directed by Devashish Makhija, the movie features Manoj Bajpayee, Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and Virat Vaibhav. Watch the film for Bajpayee’s brilliance.