Streaming Guide: Bollywood movies of 2019

This edition features Bollywood movies, like Gully Boy, War, Bala, Article 15, The Sky Is Pink, Sonchiriya and more, which released in 2019 and are now available to stream online.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari

The year 2019 started on a high with the release of patriotic drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film was based on the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC). The film’s war cry “How’s the josh” has become a catchphrase, not only for ministers but also the prime minister of the country Narendra Modi.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande

Kangana Ranaut’s fierce avatar as Rani Laxmibai in the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi got mixed reviews from film critics. Kangana took the director’s chair for the movie along with Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and delivered an impressive performance. Just don’t get into the film expecting correct portrayal of historical facts.

Gully Boy

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash

One of the best and my favourite too, Gully Boy was inspired by the life of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. Not just Ranveer or Alia, every actor in the Zoya Akhtar directorial has done a commendable job. It has been selected as India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Total Dhamaal

Streaming On: Hotstar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery, Sanjai Mishra

Even if you are looking for just some good dose of humour and not content-driven cinema, in my opinion, you can skip watching Total Dhamaal. I am sure Hindi cinema has better slapstick comedies. Still, if you are a movie buff and can’t miss any release of the year, watch it on Hotstar.

Luka Chuppi

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurrana, Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi

Writer Rohan Shankar took up an important topic of moral policing and young couples being judged for live-in relationships, but its execution by director Laxman Utekar made Luka Chuppi a tough watch. The good thing is you have got a forward button and you can comfortably skip the first half and watch the second half when finally some action takes place in the movie. Don’t worry about the first half, it’s only about a young boy (Kartik Aaryan) and a young girl (Kriti Sanon) who meet for an arranged marriage setup and decide to live-in to figure out if they are compatible or not.

Sonchiriya

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana

Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Sonchiriya is one of the underrated films of 2019. If you missed watching it in theaters, do catch it on ZEE5. Set in the 1970s, the film is packed with some hard-hitting dialogues and noteworthy performances from Ranvir Shorey, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and Manoj Bajpayee.

Badla

Streaming On: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Badla is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. If you haven’t watched The Invisible Guest, also available on Netflix, you are bound to like this Sujoy Ghosh directorial. But if you have watched it, expect some twists and surprises. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu are at their best in the movie.

Photograph

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra

Set in Mumbai, Photograph has Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the role of a photographer who takes photographs of tourists at the Gateway Of India. One day he meets a girl Miloni (Sanya Malhotra) and introduces her to his grandmother, who is desperate to get him married, as his girlfriend. Eventually, both of them become fond of each other. But is it love? Or, both of them just decide to help each other? Watch Photograph on Amazon Prime Video to find out.

Kesari

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari narrated the lesser-known tale of Battle of Saragarhi when 21 Sikh soldiers fought Afghan invaders in September 1897. The official description of the film read, “Kesari is an unbelievable true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1891. Touted as one of the bravest battle ever fought, 21 courageous Sikhs countered 10,000 invaders. These saffron-clad warriors fought valiantly against all odds and changed the meaning of bravery.” The film, according to the makers, celebrates the spirit of bravery and sacrifice.

The Tashkent Files

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi

In her review of the movie, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had written, “The entire film is a series of eye-roll moments, pockmarked by dialogue that’s unintentionally hilarious: a self-serious historian who claims she knows everything, a ‘neta’ who delivers lectures on social, judicial and intellectual terrorists, and this one– my favourite– ‘TRP Terrorist’. It’s hard to keep a straight face through all that haranguing.”

Kalank

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Kunal Kemmu

Kalank was Karan Johar and his father Yash Johar’s dream project. The film, set in the 40s, was about turbulent relationships and eternal love. But when it was released in theaters, it failed to find love from the audience and film critics. You can watch it for the extravagant sets and beautiful costumes. There’s nothing more than this to the movie.

Student Of The Year 2

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria

Are you looking for a film that can give you a little of both Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Stream Punit Malhotra directorial Student Of The Year 2.

India’s Most Wanted

Streaming On: Hotstar

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Sudev Nair

Spy thriller India’s Most Wanted, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, chronicles the story of an intelligence team which hunts down a terrorist responsible for several terror attacks in India.

Bharat

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is a remake of the South Korean film Ode To My Father. I am still wondering why the film was made and if it was made, why was it released. While I find answers to these questions, you can find it for yourself as Bharat is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a man’s search for his father and sister who were separated from him during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947.

Kabir Singh

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani

The Hindi remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani became a national topic of discussion. The film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was pulled up for his approach towards violence against women. Film critics were impressed with Shahid’s acting in the film, but they called out the misogyny and toxic masculinity in it.

Article 15

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

The poster boy of small-town movies, Ayushmann Khurrana exercised his acting chops in Anubhav Sinha’s hard-hitting social drama. The film dealt with the issue of casteism which is still prevalent in several states of India. In her review, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Article 15 may have an unsatisfactory element or two, but as a film, it rushes in to reclaim the grounds we have ceded. It is what is needed– a clarion call, a bugle, a calling-out– all rolled in one.”

Super 30

Streaming On: Hotstar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi

Hrithik Roshan brought the life story of popular mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar on the celluloid. Kumar is the man behind the education program Super 30 that trained students from low-income families for IIT entrance test. The film placed Kumar in Google’s list of most searched Indian personalities of 2019.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao

Penned by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is the story of Bobby (Kangana) who is a voice-over artiste and gives her house on rent to cunning Keshav (Rajkummar Rao). In her review, Shubra Gupta noted, “This is the kind of movie which will sharply divide audiences. And that’s as it should be. Once I began seeing it as the murmurings of a different mind, I bought it as a caper, as burlesque, where nothing is as it is. I had problems with some of it, but I really liked the rest of it.”

Mission Mangal

Streaming On: Hotstar

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi

Back in August, filmmaker Jagan Shakti, along with actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others, simplified the technicalities of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Mars Orbiter Mission and showcased how Indian scientists successfully launched Magalyaan in Mars’ orbit in the first attempt itself. It also highlighted the contribution of women scientists in the mission.

Batla House

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma

Nikhil Advani directorial took inspiration from the events of the Batla House encounter case that took place in 2008.

Saaho

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday

It might be a box office hit, but Prabhas’ Saaho failed to leave an impact on cinephiles. Director Sujeeth forced the element of romance in what could have been a nice action drama with some superbly choreographed action sequences. So, if you are a fan of interesting action sequences, you can just scroll and watch those since the screenplay of the film offers nothing.

Chhichhore

Streaming On: Hotstar

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Nitesh Tiwari film Chhichhore released in theaters in September. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, the film is a story of friendship set in a college. It was called a “riveting story of today’s generation” by the makers as it not only showed various stages of college life from ragging, friendships, competition and romance but also conveyed an important message to youngsters who succumb to peer pressure.

Dream Girl

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl was received well by movie buffs. The film saw Ayushmann flirting with his clients in the voice of a girl called Pooja. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There are many good ideas floating around in Dream Girl. But ideas need execution, and on that score, this film flubs it: it has so little wit and imagination that it turns all those ideas into a series of flat set-pieces. And that’s sad because it has a stand-out lead, Ayushmann Khurrana, in yet another stand-out part.”

Section 375

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadda, Rahul Bhat, Sandhya Mridul, Meera Chopra

The courtroom drama tried to raise the issue of women misusing the law which has been made to protect them. The film’s title is taken from Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code under which a woman can file a complaint against a man if he has sexual intercourse with her without consent. If you like watching heated legal proceedings in Bollywood style, then Section 375 makes for a good watch.

War

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan share screen space in Siddharth Anand’s action drama War. In the movie, the two stars are pitted against each other. While Hrithik’s Kabir has gone rogue, the government has employed his protege Khalid (Tiger) to neutralize him. Apart from Shroff and Roshan, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

The Sky Is Pink

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf starrer The Sky Is Pink is the story of 14-year-old girl Aisha Chaudhary who dies due to pulmonary fibrosis. Shonali Bose has helmed the film and PeeCee has delivered a phenomenal performance in the movie. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars and felt it was “both constructed and sentimental”

Housefull 4

Streaming On: Hotstar

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda

Watch it at your own risk!

Saand Ki Aankh

Streaming On: ZEE5

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh offers an insight into the life of elderly sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

In her review of the movie, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had written, “Both Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar give the roles their all in the just-right costuming — shapeless collared shirts and skirts, veiled faces, heavy accents. So is their spirited, late-to-it but ultimately unwavering defiance of patriarchy, which is, of course, applause worthy, and the central force of the film. But their body language is wrong. Their faces are made old by latex, but their hands and necks are young. Crucially, at no point do they make us suspend disbelief.”

