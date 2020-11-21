Streaming Guide: Bobby Deol movies

Bobby Deol was last seen in MX Player's web series Aashram.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol who has films like Barsaat, Gupt, Humraaz, Ajnabee and Class of 83 among more to his credit.

Barsaat

Streaming on: YouTube

Barsaat, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles. Bobby plays a sweet, innocent boy Badal who shifts base from a village to a city for higher studies. In the college, he falls in love with a rich girl Tina, but her stepfather is against their relationship. The film’s songs “Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai” and “Nahin Yeh Ho Nahin Sakta” are still popular among 90s kids.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Streaming on: ZEE5

“Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela”, these are words that come to your mind instantly as you hear the name of 1997 film Gupt. Well, apart from the film’s music, it is its narrative that keeps you hooked. The Rajiv Rai directorial revolves around a murder which has many suspects. Kajol is a complete stunner in a villainous role, and Bobby Deol’s style quotient cannot be missed.

Soldier

Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

In Abbas Mustan’s 1998 film Soldier, when Bobby Deol walked against the backdrop of a sunset and the song “Soldier Soldier” played, he set many hearts racing. Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol made for a good looking couple in the movie. However, the revenge drama didn’t manage to impress viewers. You can still give the film a shot if you are in a mood to watch a typical Bollywood masala entertainer.

Dillagi

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar and Bobby Deol in Dillagi. (Express Archive Photo) Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar and Bobby Deol in Dillagi. (Express Archive Photo)

Sunny Deol made his directorial debut with Dillagi. He also starred in the film along with Bobby Deol and Urmilla Matondkar. The film revolves around two brothers, played by Sunny and Bobby, who fall for the same girl (Urmila). Being a dutiful elder brother, Sunny’s Ranvir lets go his ladylove for his younger brother. There is nothing extraordinary about the story of Dillagi but watch it for the camaraderie between the Deol brothers.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Starring Bobby Deol as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the Guddu Dhanao directorial chronicles the events that led to the hanging of Bhagat Singh, along with his companions Sukhdev and Rajguru, on March 23, 1931.

Humraaz

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Bobby Deol and Amisha Patel in Humraaz. (Express Archive Photo) Bobby Deol and Amisha Patel in Humraaz. (Express Archive Photo)

The Abbas-Mustan directorial stars Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Amisha Patel in the lead roles. It is a romantic thriller which deals with complex relationships, misplaced ambition and greed. Humraaz found many takers way back in 2002.

Ajnabee

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Bobby Deol and Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor in Ajnabee. (Express archive photo)

Some movies are so bad that they are good, and Abbas-Mustan’s Ajnabee is one such film. Forget logic when you stream this Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor-starrer. But since “Everything is planned” well by the writers of the movie, you can enjoy the plot twists that happen at regular intervals.

Apne

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Directed by Anil Sharma, Apne is a heartwarming film which focuses on the bond between a father and his sons. It brought together the three Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby for the first time.

Dostana

Streaming on: Netflix

Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, Dostana is the story of two men, Sam (Bachchan) and Kunal (Abraham), who lie about being gay to rent an apartment in Miami. But the two fall in love with their landlady (Chopra). If you have nothing to keep you busy this weekend, Dostana can be a decent pick.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Bobby Deol, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana. (Express archive photo) Bobby Deol, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol in Yamla Pagla Deewana. (Express archive photo)

The Samir Kaushik directorial is a nonsensical comedy-drama where all the three Deols – Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby, come together to tickle your funny bone. So, switch off your brain for a while, and stream Yamla Pagla Deewana to enjoy some good laughs.

Class of 83

Streaming on: Netflix

Bobby Deol plays Dean Vijay Singh in Class of 83. (Photo: Netflix) Bobby Deol plays Dean Vijay Singh in Class of 83. (Photo: Netflix)

Bobby Deol made his digital debut with Netflix’s Class of 83, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The official synopsis of Class of 83 reads, “A hero policeman, shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy, decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn down his own house.”

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar | Sushmita Sen | Abhishek Bachchan | Aditi Rao Hydari | Amit Sadh | Neeraj Pandey | Vidya Balan | Prakash Jha | Janhvi Kapoor | Swara Bhasker | Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas | Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan | Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu

Aashram

Streaming on: MX Player

Aashram is Bobby Deol’s maiden web series. (Photo: Screengrab/MX Player) Aashram is Bobby Deol’s maiden web series. (Photo: Screengrab/MX Player)

Directed by Prakash Jha, the two-part web series Aashram features Bobby Deol as self-styled godman Baba Nirala, who enjoys supreme power and commits crimes, taking advantage of the blind faith of his disciples.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd