Streaming Guide: Ashutosh Gowariker movies

This edition features Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker who has given Indian cinema some its finest period dramas like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar. His latest film titled Panipat, which is based on the third battle of Panipat, hit screens on December 6.

Pehla Nasha

Streaming On: YouTube

Cast: Deepak Tijori, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt

Before consulting history books for the script of his films, Ashutosh Gowariker started his career as a director with Sanjay Chhel written Pehla Nasha. The thriller, starring Deepak Tijori, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt, is the story of an actor who is accused of a crime he never committed. The plot might not excite you, but what might make you stream it is the fact that Pehla Nasha is the only Bollywood movie to feature Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together.

Baazi

Streaming On: SonyLIV

Cast: Aamir Khan, Mamta Kulkarni

In Baazi, Aamir Khan played an honest cop Amar Damjee who swears to take down the deadly assassin Raghu (Mukesh Rishi). It is from Baazi that Gowariker started to infuse his films with patriotic fervour.

Lagaan

Streaming On: Netflix

Cast: Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rachel Shelley

Set in the Victorian period of British Raj in India, Lagaan provided movie buffs with wholesome entertainment. A bunch of villagers led by Aamir Khan’s Bhuvan defeating their colonisers in a cricket match to evade tax struck a chord with the audience. The film had all the elements to hook people to their screens not only in theaters but also every time it aired on television. The film received an Oscar nomination.

Swades

Streaming On: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Makarand Deshpande

Shah Rukh Khan exercised his acting chops to play Mohan Bhargava, an NRI engineer working for NASA in 2004 film Swades. The thought-provoking movie found its way to the hearts of the audience and film critics. It said instead of complaining about the Indian system, work towards improving it. SRK as Mohan left his job in NASA to bring electricity to an Indian village.

Jodhaa Akbar

Streaming On: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Sonu Sood, Ila Arun

Ashutosh Gowariker brought to screen the love story of Mughal emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa. Cinephiles were wooed by the beauty and grandeur of this epic tale where love blossomed despite the barriers of religion. In terms of performance, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and Sonu Sood had put up a great show. If you are not easily offended by the incorrect portrayal of history, you can watch Jodhaa Akbar to experience a beautiful love story.

What’s Your Raashee?

Streaming On: Netflix, YouTube

Cast: Harman Baweja, Priyanka Chopra

I am not recommending this over 3-hour film. I am just telling you that this Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja starrer is streaming on Netflix. After watching it, you might realise why some filmmakers should not attempt making a comedy film.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey

Streaming On: YouTube

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sikander Kher

Period drama Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey narrated the story of young Chittagong revolutionaries who shook the British Empire and made it clear that they won’t sit quietly until they get freedom from colonial rule. The Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer was based on Manini Chatterjee’s book Do And Die, The Chittagong Uprising 1930-34.

Mohenjo Daro

Streaming On: Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, Kabir Bedi, Arunoday Singh

Well, if you expect Ashutosh Gowariker and Hrithik Roshan to create the same magic as they did in Jodhaa Akbar, you will be disappointed. Mohenjo Daro set in Mohenjo-daro of the Indus Valley civilisation has nothing noteworthy apart from AR Rahman’s music.

