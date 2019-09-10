Streaming Guide: Anurag Kashyap movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

Advertising

The first in the edition is Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has critically acclaimed movies and shows like Paanch, Black Friday, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur and Sacred Games among more to his credit.

Black Friday: Hotstar

Anurag Kashyap’s first release Black Friday is a riveting tale based on the 1993 bombings that shook Mumbai. Though the film was not a commercial success, it has gained a cult status over the years. Kashyap through his actors recreated the actual events as faithfully as possible. Kay Kay Menon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Maurya and Aditya Shrivastava among others gave spectacular performances in the film.

No Smoking: Eros Now

Released in 2007, No Smoking is a psychological thriller starring John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, Ranvir Shorey and Paresh Rawal. Abraham is a chain smoker in the film who decides to quit smoking after his wife, played by Ayesha Takia, threatens to leave him. He goes to a rehabilitation centre run by Paresh Rawal whose therapy involves chopping off the fingers of defaulters.

Advertising

Dev D: Netflix

The Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin starrer is a stylised take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel Devdas. Though there have been nine adaptations of the tragic romance, Dev D was something the audience had never seen before. Amit Trivedi had crafted every song of the film carefully and Anurag Kashyap’s storytelling left cine-goers amazed.

Gulaal: YouTube

Anurag Kashyap cuts through the layers of grass-root politics in Rajasthan in 2009 movie Gulaal. Watch this one for breathtaking performances by Kay Kay Menon, Mahie Gill, Raj Singh Chaudhary, Jesse Randhawa and Piyush Mishra, and a compelling climax. It took Kashyap almost seven years to bring his “most angry film” to the celluloid.

The Girl In Yellow Boots: Netflix, YouTube

Tagged as a ‘must-watch’ by many film critics, The Girl In Yellow Boots, a 2010 release, is an unnerving tale of a British girl (Kalki Koechlin) who is in search of her father, a man of Indian descent, after her mother passes away and her 15-year-old sister commits suicide. As she comes to Mumbai, she finds it difficult to find employment and finally manages to earn a living in a massage parlour. Naseeruddin Shah plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Gangs of Wasseypur: Amazon Prime Video

Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most talked-about films of Anurag Kashyap. Based in Wasseypur in Dhanbad district, the film revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin. Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Richa Chadha deliver noteworthy performances in this gritty gangster saga. The second part of the film hit screens two months after the release of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Bombay Talkies: Netflix, YouTube

The 2013 anthology film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, celebrated 100 years of Hindi cinema. It showcased the power of a movie. Kashyap’s segment Murabba which closes this anthology movie focuses on fan adoration for Bollywood’s Shehenshah Amitabh Bachchan whose house Prateeksha is often circled by people waiting just for a glimpse of the actor.

Ugly: Netflix, Hotstar

A 2014 film, Ugly is a fusion of two genres – emotional drama and thriller. It is about a child getting kidnapped and a series of events that follow and expose the Mumbai underbelly as much as the darker side of the city’s white-collared dwellers. The film stars Ronit Roy, Rahul Bhat, Girish Kulkarni, Tejaswini Kolhapure and Vineet Kumar Singh.

Bombay Velvet: Hotstar

Based on historian Gyan Prakash’s book Mumbai Fables, crime thriller Bombay Velvet is probably the only film where Anurag Kashyap failed to impress his devoted audience. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu. It is the story of their characters trying to find their place in the Bombay of late 60s which was characterised by dying mills, blue-collar desperation and spirited trade union leaders.

Raman Raghav 2.0: Netflix

Psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 is inspired by serial killer Raman Raghav who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s and confessed to killing more than 40 people. While Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the serial killer, Vicky Kaushal is seen as a cop in the movie.

Mukkabaaz: Eros Now

Sports drama Mukkabaaz, starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Zoya Hussain, is the first love story from the lens of Anurag Kashyap. It also holds a mirror to society. In the drama set in Bareilly, Vineet plays Kshatriya wrestler Shravan who falls in love with deaf-mute Brahmin woman Sunaina. This angers her uncle Bhagwan Das (Jimmy Sheirgill) who uses his position as the head of the state boxing federation to sabotage Shravan’s career. Through the love story, Kashyap tried to dwell deep into the caste dynamics of Uttar Pradesh.

Lust Stories: Netflix

Four prominent filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee explored the theme of lust in Netflix’s anthology film Lust Stories. Kashyap’s 30-minute film opens the anthology and is about a married college professor, Radhika Apte, who enters into a sexual relationship with one of her students. But she thinks men should not get clingy after an intimate encounter. It was a treat to watch Apte’s monologue in this one.

Sacred Games: Netflix

Netflix’s first Indian original Sacred Games ushered in the era of web series in India. The Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Neeraj Ghaywan directorial spearheaded by talents like Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Gangster Ganesh Gaitonde) and Saif Ali Khan (Inspector Sartaj Singh) is based on Vikram Chandra’s best-selling novel of the same name. The second season of Sacred Games was launched earlier this year.

Advertising

Manmarziyaan: Eros Now

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the 2018 release is a refreshing and unconventional take on modern-day relationships. This one is the least violent film from brand Kashyap with no heads being banged and bullets being shot.