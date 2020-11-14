Streaming Guide: Anurag Basu movies

Anurag Basu's Ludo is streaming on Netflix.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among others.

This edition features filmmaker Anurag Basu who has films like Murder, Gangster, Life in a… Metro and Ludo among others to his credit.

Saaya

Streaming on: YouTube

Tara Sharma and John Abraham in Saaya. (Express archive photo) Tara Sharma and John Abraham in Saaya. (Express archive photo)

The romantic thriller is centred around a doctor couple, Akash (John Abraham) and Maya (Tara Sharma). All is well in their life until a refugee crisis hit the Burmese border and Maya, against Akash’s will, leaves for a medical camp in the affected area. While Maya is returning home, she dies in a bus accident, leaving Akash lonely and heartbroken. But, soon after her death, Akash starts experiencing some paranormal activities and starts having conversations with his dead wife.

Murder

Streaming on: YouTube

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat starrer Murder is a rip-off of American drama Unfaithful. The erotic thriller’s basic premise revolves around a bored wife who looks for love and excitement outside of marriage. But her guilt drives her back to her husband, but now the boyfriend refuses to let her go. Basu kept the audience glued to their seats. Also, the music of the film, composed by Anu Malik, became a rage amongst youth and is still loved by the masses.

Gangster

Streaming on: YouTube

Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in a still from Gangster. Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in a still from Gangster.

Once again Anurag Basu and Emraan Hashmi created magic on the silver screen with 2006 film Gangster. It is the story of a simple girl Simran (Kangana Ranaut) who falls in love with a gangster (Shiney Ahuja). After knowing his reality, she moves out of the relationship and finds solace in another man (Emraan Hashmi). You will find yourself hooked to the film due to its twists and turns.

Life in a… Metro

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen in Life In a Metro. (Express archive photo)

2007 release Life In A… Metro is an anthology film. It stars Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut. In the movie, Basu explored human relationships through his various characters whose lives intersect with each other during their quest for love and success.

Barfi!

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Barfi.

Anurag Basu brought the best out of Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in 2012 release Barfi. While Kapoor channelled his inner Charlie Chaplin, Chopra played a girl who has autism with conviction. Special mention to Pritam for weaving magic with his music.

Jagga Jasoos

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Film critics were not very happy with Anurag Basu’s musical adventure Jagga Jasoos. But I consider it an entertaining watch. Pritam’s soulful music and Ranbir’s boy-detective Jagga, who is searching for his foster father, connect with you instantly. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sayani Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Ivan Rodrigues, Kiran Srinivas and Saurabh Shukla.

Ludo

Streaming on: Netflix

Ludo features a host of stars, including Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Ludo features a host of stars, including Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Abhishek Bachchan

Anurag Basu’s anthology film Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The trouble with this flip-flop, clip-clop, is that it goes on for too long. The last time Basu had adopted the same unknown-characters-coming-together format in Life In A Metro, the time taken for a wrap was one and a half hours, which was perfect. This one takes two and a half hours to get where it wants to go, flattening the curve: Bachchan, for example, is saddled with a precocious, smart-talking young thing in a too-stretched kidnap thread. And a Mexican stand-off, bullets spraying, bodies falling, is fun the first time around, but by the second, it is old.”

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

Streaming on: Netflix

Anurag Basu recreates the magic of old Bengal through some of Rabindranath Tagore’s short stories and novels like Chokher Bali, Charulata and Atithi in the TV series Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. It stars Radhika Apte, Amrita Puri, Zachary Coffin, Kranti Prakash Jha, Kiran Srinivas and Sainee Raj among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd