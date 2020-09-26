Streaming Guide: Ali Abbas Zafar movies

Ali Abbas Zafar has some blockbuster Bollywood films to his credit.

This edition features filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who has films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Gunday among others to his credit.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Romantic comedy Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, starring Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan and Ali Zafar, is like any other glossy Bollywood rom-com. It is the story of two brothers, played by Khan and Zafar, who fall in love with the same girl, Dimple (Kaif). Now, who will get to marry the girl makes for the plot of the film.

Gunday

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1980s, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday is the story of two best friends Bikram and Bala (Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh) who fall in love with a cabaret dancer (Priyanka Chopra). This creates a misunderstanding between them, and soon they turn from friends to rivals. Arjun and Ranveer’s chemistry is the USP of the film.

Sultan

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in Sultan.

Ali Abbas Zafar struck gold with Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. The sports drama had Salman and Anushka Sharma playing ace wrestlers who fail to balance their personal lives. While many applauded Salman’s chiselled body and his impressive performance, Anushka’s gritty performance also got a special mention.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai is an out and out Salman Khan show. In it, Ali Abbas Zafar gets inspired by the 2014 incident of abduction of nurses in Syria and weaves a fictional story around it. The film boasts of some great performances by Paresh Rawal, Girish Karnad and Kumud Mishra, sizzling chemistry between Salman and Katrina Kaif and a few power-packed action sequences.

Bharat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in a still from Bharat. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in a still from Bharat.

After two consecutive box office hits, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar failed to create similar magic with the 2019 film Bharat. Neither the charm of its lead pair, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif nor a plot based on South Korean film Ode to My Father could convince the audience to watch Bharat. The only bearable part about the film was Sunil Grover.

