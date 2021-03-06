Streaming Guide: Alankrita Shrivastava movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava who has films like Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and web series Made In Heaven to her credit. Her next web series, Bombay Begums will soon start streaming on Netflix.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from Lipstick Under My Burkha. A still from Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Though Alankrita Shrivastava made her directorial debut with the 2011 film Turning 30, it was only in 2017 that the filmmaker gained recognition with the release of Lipstick Under My Burkha. Film critics loved how Shrivastava portrayed female fantasies and desires unabashedly. Unlike most social dramas, the movie never tried to find a solution to a problem and never became preachy. It revolved around four women in Bhopal, played by actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Ahaana Kumra and Plabita.

Made in Heaven

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A poster of Made In Heaven. A poster of Made In Heaven.

Alankrita Shrivastava collaborated with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Nitya Mehra for her first web series, Made In Heaven. A satirical take on Indian weddings, the series stars Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvansh among others. You will be hooked throughout the nine episodes as each episode gives you a peek into India’s obsession with lavish weddings.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. A poster of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Centred around two cousins, Dolly (Konkona Sensharma) and Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar) who are out to find love and freedom, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. It received a mixed response from the audience and film critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars and in her review, she wrote, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is the kind of film which opens up spaces and dialogue around difficult topics, and raises the feminist bar while doing so.”

Streaming Guide | Gulzar | Anurag Kashyap | Hrithik Roshan | Priyanka Chopra | Imtiaz Ali | Vishal Bhardwaj | Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Ayushmann Khurrana | Hrishikesh Mukherjee | Anees Bazmee | Rajkumar Hirani | Ashutosh Gowariker | Bollywood movies of 2019 | Salman Khan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Saif Ali Khan | Disha Patani | Kartik Aaryan | Vicky Kaushal | Taapsee Pannu | Tiger Shroff | Kundan Shah | Ranveer Singh | Rohit Shetty | Hansal Mehta | Ranbir Kapoor | Varun Dhawan | Karan Johar | Anushka Sharma | Alia Bhatt | Shoojit Sircar | Abhay Deol | Deepika Padukone | Vinay Pathak | Zoya Akhtar | Sushmita Sen | Abhishek Bachchan | Aditi Rao Hydari | Amit Sadh | Neeraj Pandey | Vidya Balan | Prakash Jha | Janhvi Kapoor | Swara Bhasker | Aditya Roy Kapur | Pankaj Tripathi | Sumeet Vyas | Ali Abbas Zafar | Sudhir Mishra | Vikrant Massey | Shweta Basu Prasad | Pratik Gandhi | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Shah Rukh Khan| Hrithik Roshan | Akshay Kumar | Anurag Basu | Bobby Deol | Rajeev Khandelwal | Rasika Dugal | Sanjay Dutt | Bollywood movies of 2020 | Satish Kaushik| Kajol | Dimple Kapadia | Richa Chadha | Manoj Bajpayee | Parineeti Chopra | Shahid Kapoor

Bombay Begums

To stream on: Netflix

Pooja Bhatt is returning to full-fledged acting with the Netflix show Bombay Begums. (Photo: Netflix) Pooja Bhatt is returning to full-fledged acting with the Netflix show Bombay Begums. (Photo: Netflix)

The filmmaker’s next, Bombay Begums, will start streaming on Netflix on March 8. It is about five women across generations who struggle with their desires and ambitions. Together they break the glass ceilings and form an unexpected bond. The web series stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Danish Husain, Vivek Gomber and Imaad Shah.