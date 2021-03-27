Streaming Guide: Akshaye Khanna movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna who has movies like Border, Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, Section 375 and Ittefaq among others to his credit.

Border

Streaming on: YouTube

Akshaye Khanna and Pooja Bhatt in Border. (Express archive photo) Akshaye Khanna and Pooja Bhatt in Border. (Express archive photo)

Akshaye Khanna essayed the heroic role of Colonel Dharam Vir in JP Dutta’s war drama Border, based on the 1971 Battle of Longewala. The film which featured an ensemble cast, including actors Sunny Deol, Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Puneet Issar, Pooja Bhatt, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rakhee, is still loved by the fans of the patriotic dramas and its iconic songs like “Sadeshe Aate Hain” and “Mere Dushman Mere Bhai” leave the listeners with goosebumps.

Taal

Streaming on: ZEE5

Akshaye Khanna and Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai in Taal. (Express archive photo)

Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical drama, with a love triangle involving Mansi (Aishwarya Rai), Manav (Akshaye Khanna) and Vikrant (Anil Kapoor) at the centre of its plot, is like any other Bollywood romantic drama. Akshaye is decent as an NRI boy who is not ready to accept the rejection of his ladylove. Aishwarya nails her part as a simple girl from Himachal Pradesh. Anil Kapoor also plays his role of a street-smart music composer well. AR Rahman’s music is the best thing about the film.

Dil Chahta Hai

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

The slice-of-life story, which revolves around three friends played by Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna, resonates with the youth even after two decades of its release. Akshaye played a brooder Siddharth Sinha who falls in love with older, divorced woman Tara, played by Dimple Kapadia. While Saif’s and Aamir’s characters were those we have seen often, Akshaye’s character is the one who won hearts.

Humraaz

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Amisha Patel and Akshaye Khanna in Humraaz. (Express Archive Photo) Amisha Patel and Akshaye Khanna in Humraaz. (Express Archive Photo)

Directed by the director duo Abbas-Mustan, Humraaz is an edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Akshaye Khanna, Ameesha Patel and Bobby Deol. It deals with complex relationships, misplaced ambition and greed. The film found many takers way back in 2002.

Hungama

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rimi Sen and Akshaye Khanna in Hungama. (Express archive photo) Rimi Sen and Akshaye Khanna in Hungama. (Express archive photo)

The Priyadarshan directorial is a comedy of errors that will leave you rolling with laughter. It is a story of a wealthy businessman (Paresh Rawal) who shifts from a village to a city with his wife. It also is a story of a village girl Anjali (Rimi Sen) who shifts to the city to fulfil her dreams and Jeetu (Akshaye Khanna) who wants to earn easy money and thus plans to marry a rich girl. The film has many sub-plots that might confuse you, but when have Priyadarshan’s comedies made sense. Watch it only for some laughs.

Hulchul

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, YouTube

Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor in Hulchul.

The multi-starrer comedy-drama features Amrish Puri, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. If you are up for some mindless laughs, Hulchul is a good option. Don’t expect anything from the film’s plot.

Gandhi, My Father

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Darshan Jariwala and Akshaye Khanna in the poster of Gandhi My Father. Darshan Jariwala and Akshaye Khanna in the poster of Gandhi My Father.

The Feroz Abbas Khan biographical drama explores the relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi. It stars Akshaye Khanna, Darshan Jariwala, Shefali Shah and Bhumika Chawla. The film is a treat for anyone who loves learning about history, but be patient with the slow pace of the narrative.

Race

Streaming on: Netflix

Abbas-Mustan’s Race stars a good looking ensemble cast, pristine locations and lavish cars. The filmmaker duo delivered an intriguing thriller with Race, and critics appreciated the film for its gripping plot.

Mom

Streaming on: Netflix

A poster of Mom featuring Akshaye Khanna and A poster of Mom featuring Akshaye Khanna and Sridevi

The revenge thriller is backed by an impressive cast including actors Sridevi, Nawazudin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Adnan Siddiqui, Sajal Ali and Abhimanyu Singh. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is the story of a mother who decides to ruin the lives of those who assaulted her daughter. Akshaye plays the role of police officer Mathew Francis ably.

Ittefaq

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Akshaye Khanna in Ittefaq. Akshaye Khanna in Ittefaq.

Helmed by BR Chopra’s grandson Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq is a remake of the 1969 classic whodunit mystery of the same name. While many of you might already know its plot, it can be as interesting to see how the new one pans out. Akshaye Khanna plays Inspector Dev, who is given the task of finding out the truth amongst this web of lies. But how is he going to get to the bottom of this mess forms the film’s plot.

Section 375

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Akshaye Khanna in Section 375. Akshaye Khanna in Section 375.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti has an on-the-nose title, but manages to include several welcome, complex grey areas in its telling. It is a solid courtroom drama, with good performances all round, which keeps us engaged right through, even through some of the film’s hiccups. To produce disturbing evidence of physical harm in camera is one thing, but to display it repeatedly to the court and to us, the audience, borders on the voyeuristic. Not nice. Also, the conflation of national pride and rape statistics in India is ludicrous and wrong: rape is a crime, and it needs punishment, wherever in the world it happens to be committed.”