Streaming Guide: Akshay Kumar movies

Khiladi

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Ayesha Jhulka with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi. (Express archive photo) Ayesha Jhulka with Akshay Kumar in Khiladi. (Express archive photo)

The Abbas-Mustan action thriller was Akshay Kumar’s ticket to stardom. The actor became ‘Khiladi Kumar’ after the film’s release in 1992. Also starring Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Sabeeha, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever, Khiladi is the first film in the franchise which included Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997), International Khiladi (1999), Khiladi 420 (2000) and Khiladi 786 (2012).

Mohra

Streaming on: ZEE5

Remember a scintillating Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar dancing in the rain on “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” and the hit song “Mein Cheez Badi Hu Mast”? Well, that’s how many fans of Kumar remember Rajiv Rai directorial action-thriller Mohra. The film features Kumar in the role of police inspector Amar Saxena, and Nazeeruddin Shah plays the antagonist Jindal. While most fans of Kumar must have already watched Mohra, a rerun of the film is totally worth it.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. (Express archive photo)

The 1994 action-comedy caught the attention of movie buffs for the chemistry between its lead actors, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Also, the audience enjoyed the action sequences of the film, which had Kumar flaunting his expertise in martial arts.

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube

Satish Kaushik and Akshay Kumar in Mr and Mrs Khiladi. (Express archive photo) Satish Kaushik and Akshay Kumar in Mr and Mrs Khiladi. (Express archive photo)

The David Dhawan directorial stars Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. It is still remembered as one of Akshay’s best comic performances. Kader Khan and Paresh Rawal are the icing on the cake.

Sangharsh

Streaming on: YouTube

Akshay Kumar plays prisoner Aman Verma in psychological drama Sangharsh, which is sure to send a chill down the spine even today. The film revolves around the hunt for a serial killer. While Ashutosh Rana plays the serial killer Lajja Shankar Pandey, Preity Zinta is top cop Reet Oberoi in the movie. Watch it for the sheer brilliance of Kumar and Rana in their craft, and a gripping plot. Fun fact: Alia Bhatt plays the young version of Reet Oberoi in the Tanuja Chandra directorial.

Hera Pheri

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Tabu, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri. (Express archive photo) Tabu, Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri. (Express archive photo)

Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri is a remake of Malayalam movie Ramji Rao Speaking. It features Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Although it has been over two decades since Hera Pheri enthralled all, with its epic comic dialogues and chemistry between its leads, the film still enjoys a cult status. It is still an apt watch for any given time.

Dhadkan

Streaming on: ZEE5, YouTube

Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in Dhadkan. (Express archive photo) Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in Dhadkan. (Express archive photo)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Dharmesh Darshan directorial Dhadkan is the story of Anjali (Shilpa) stuck between her obsessed lover Dev (Suneil) and husband Ram (Akshay). The film established Kumar as a versatile actor who can romance his leading lady as amazingly as he can pack punches. Special mention to the film’s soulful songs composed by Nadeem-Shravan and sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Ajnabee

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar and Akshay Kumar and Bipasha Basu in Ajnabee. (Express archive photo)

Some movies are so bad that they are good, and Abbas-Mustan’s Ajnabee is one such film. Forget logic when you stream this Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor-starrer. But since “Everything is planned” well by the writers of the movie, you can enjoy the plot twists that are thrown at you every now and then.

Aankhen

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Amitabh Bachchan and Sushmita Sen in Aankhen. (Express Archive Photo)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sushmita Sen and Arjun Rampal, Aankhen has a bank robbery at the centre of its plot. Vijay Singh Rajput (Amitabh Bachchan), a bank manager who was fired from his job, hires three visually impaired men and a teacher from a school for blind people to rob the bank for him. The film found many takers due to its crisp storytelling.

Khakee

Streaming on: YouTube

Rajkumar Santoshi’s cop drama is a well-made film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj and Tusshar Kapoor in significant roles. Big B dominates Khakee with his ‘honest senior officer of the law’ act, and Akshay’s comic timing saves the film from being just another cop drama. Aishwarya’s deceptive character Mahalakshmi comes as the real surprise in the action drama.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Streaming on: Viu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The first time the audience got to witness Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar create magic on the silver screen together was in David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The songs, dialogues, Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing and Salman and Akshay’s banter make the film a pleasant family watch on a lazy weekend.

Aitraaz

Streaming on: Netflix

Akshay Kumar with Akshay Kumar with Priyanka Chopra in film Aitraaz. (Express Archive Photo)

In Aitraaz, Akshay Kumar’s Raj Malhotra is at the centre of a sexual harassment case by his ex-girlfriend and now boss Sonia Roy, played by Priyanka Chopra. Kareena is seen as an ideal wife who safeguards the honour of her husband (Kumar). The courtroom sequence of the film, which features Kareena as a lawyer, is one of the best sequences of the film. Priyanka Chopra’s role of seductress Sonia Roy wowed critics.

Namastey London

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from Namastey London. A still from Namastey London.

The 2007 hit is a rom-com about a Punjabi boy Arjun Singh (Akshay Kumar) wooing and winning over a stuck-up British-Asian girl Jasmeet (Katrina Kaif). They meet, fall apart but meet again, giving the audience a happy ending. Nothing is exceptional about this romantic drama. It is your regular Bollywood song-and-dance story that attempts to woo the viewers through a few fun songs, a good-looking cast and pretty locations.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Streaming on: Netflix

Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s poster. Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s poster.

While Akshay Kumar turns psychiatrist in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya Balan plays an NRI who gets possessed by a spirit in her husband’s ancestral house. Her performance as Monjolika sent shivers down the spine. The film, also starring Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale, is the official Hindi remake of 1993 Malayalam hit Manichitrathazhu.

Welcome

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube, ZEE5

Despite a Bollywood-ish plot – an innocent man (Akshay Kumar) falls in love with the sister (Katrina Kaif) of gangsters, but his uncle does not approve of their marriage until the girl’s brothers become gentlemen – Welcome is a fun watch. The credit for it goes to the terrific comic timing of Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal.

Singh Is Kinng

Streaming on: Jio Cinema, iTunes

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a poster of Singh Is Kinng. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in a poster of Singh Is Kinng.

The underworld is one of Bollywood’s favourite topics, but filmmaker Anees Bazmee used it for comic relief. Akshay Kumar as the do-gooder Happy Singh, who becomes the king of the Australian underworld, will leave you in splits. Don’t expect too much from the plot. Stream it only for some happy times.

Housefull

Streaming on: ZEE5, YouTube

Starring Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Ritesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Malaika Arora, Housefull is your typical Bollywood masala entertainer. It is filled with nonsensical comedy which makes you laugh but also gives you a headache.

OMG – Oh My God!

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

The Umesh Shukla directorial, starring Akshay Kumar as Lord Krisna and Paresh Rawal as an atheist, is a satire on Indian religious beliefs and superstitions. OMG – Oh My God! revolves around Kanji Lalji Mehta who blames God for destroying his shop during an earthquake. The film delivers an important message while being entertaining.

Special 26

Streaming on: Netflix

A still from the movie Special 26. A still from the movie Special 26.

Neeraj Pandey’s heist thriller is set in the 70s where Akshay Kumar plays an aspiring civil servant. After failing to clear the entrance exam, he and his gang rob big businessmen and politicians of their black money by posing as Income Tax officers. But his smart ways catches the attention of a police officer (Manoj Bajpayee). What follows is a cat and mouse chase between the two.

Rustom

Streaming on: Netflix

Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom is largely inspired by the famous 1959 case of KM Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra that changed the face of the Indian judicial system. The movie revolves around Naval officer Rustom who returns from his mission a few days early and finds his wife Cynthia at his friend Vikram’s (Arjan Bajwa) house. In a fit of anger, he heads to Vikram’s home, shoots him thrice in the chest, and surrenders to the police. Critics found the movie overly dramatised.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Streaming on: Netflix

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars rating and wrote, “The film which has to contend with a clunky title in the first place, wastes much of its initial bits in creating a romance between the middle-aged Keshav (Akshay) and the sprightly Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar), which derails as soon as the latter turns into a ‘nai-naveli dulhan’ and discovers that she has to be part of a ‘lota party’ at the crack of dawn to complete her ablutions. It’s fitting that Akshay Kumar has greenlit and played the lead in this film, which is more a primer of How To Break Social Taboos and Make Toilets rather than a powerful social drama.”

Pad Man

Streaming on: Netflix

Akshay Kumar and Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in PadMan.

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan is a fictional retelling of the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine. Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte star in pivotal roles in the film.

Good Newwz

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh Good Newwz. (Photo: Zee Studios) Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh Good Newwz. (Photo: Zee Studios)

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is a light-hearted comedy. The film directed by Raj Mehta revolves around two couples who opt for an IVF treatment, but a mix-up leads to a comedy of errors.

