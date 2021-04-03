Streaming Guide: Ajay Devgn movies

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube.

This edition features Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who has movies like Ishq, Singham, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Drishyam, Golmaal and Tanhaji, among others, to his credit.

Phool Aur Kaante

Streaming on: YouTube

Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante.

Ajay Devgn established himself as an action hero with his debut movie in 1991. His entry shot where he did a full split on two bikes is popular to date. Directed by Kuku Kohli, the film had Devgn in the role of an estranged son of a don, played by Amrish Puri. Also starring actor Madhoo as Devgn’s wife, the movie had some hit songs like “Maine Pyaar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai”, “Tumse Milne Ko Dil Karta Hai” and “I Love You.” Phool Aur Kaante is a typical Bollywood masala entertainer with good performances by Devgn and Puri.

Dilwale

Streaming on: YouTube

Raveena Tandon and Ajay Devgn in Dilwale. (Express archive photo) Raveena Tandon and Ajay Devgn in Dilwale. (Express archive photo)

Action, emotion, drama, romance and music — Harry Baweja’s 1994 release Dilwale has everything that you expect from a typical Bollywood movie. In the film, Ajay Devgn played a passionate lover Arun Saxena who can go to any extent to get the love of Sapna Dhingra (Raveena Tandon). Suniel Shetty essayed the role of a police inspector. Nadeem-Shravan composed the film’s music and the lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Suhaag

Streaming on: YouTube

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in Suhaag. (Express archive photo)

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar came together for the first time in Kuku Kohli’s 1994 film Suhaag. Both the actors won the audience with their impressive performance in the action thriller that also starred actors Karisma Kapoor and Nagma. The film’s song “Gore Gore Mukhde Pe” in the voice of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik was a chartbuster.

Ishq

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar, YouTube

Ishq, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, boasts of brilliant music by Anu Malik (Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Mr Lova Lova, Neend Churayi Meri), a hilarious first half and a melodramatic second half. The scene where Aamir tries to walk on a pipe between two high-rise buildings will always be the high point of the movie for me.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Streaming on: YouTube, Disney+Hotstar

A poster of Pyar To Hona Hi Tha featuring Kajol and Ajay Devgn. A poster of Pyar To Hona Hi Tha featuring Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

This feel-good family entertainer is a fun watch for all seasons. Kajol plays the bubbly Sanjana and Ajay Devgn as a serious, small-time thief hold the film together. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it also stars Om Puri, Bijay Anand, Kashmira Shah and Reema Lagoo, among others.

Zakhm

Streaming on: YouTube

Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in Zakhm. (Express archive photo) Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre in Zakhm. (Express archive photo)

Ajay Devgn won his first national award for Mahesh Bhatt’s 1998 film Zakhm. It came as a surprise for those who perceived Devgn only as an action hero. The film can be called a Hindi classic for its brilliant script and performance of its cast including Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Kunal Kemmu.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

A poster of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featuring A poster of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featuring Salman Khan , Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai

The first half of the film is pretty enjoyable with its celebratory feel. The hummable songs, delightful dance numbers and romance of Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) and Sameer (Salman Khan) make for a light first half. However, the second half gets heavier with the entry of Vanraj (Ajay Devgn). It gets too sentimental towards the end with Salman, Aishwarya and Ajay getting into a love triangle. If you like watching romantic tragedies, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the perfect pick.

Company

Streaming on: ZEE5

Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Vivek Oberoi in Company. (Express archive photo) Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Vivek Oberoi in Company. (Express archive photo)

Ram Gopal Varma’s gangster drama had Ajay Devgn in the role of a don named Malik, based on Dawood Ibrahim. He was pitted against Vivek Oberoi’s Chandu Nagre, inspired by Chhota Rajan, a fugitive from Mumbai. The film is counted among the best gangster dramas made in India with brilliant performances by Devgn, Oberoi and Mohanlal.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Streaming on: Netflix

Ajay Devgn in The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgn in The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

The biopic showcases the life and times of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Rajkumar Santhoshi directorial had Ajay Devgn in the role of Bhagat Singh and bagged two national awards.

Deewangee

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn in Deewangee. (Express archive photo) Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn in Deewangee. (Express archive photo)

The plot of the 2002 film was centred around split personality and was inspired by the 1996 Hollywood thriller, Primal Fear. It had Ajay Devgn in the role of a sociopath and his performance was lauded by the critics. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also starred Akshaye Khanna and Urmila Matondkar in pivotal roles.

Gangaajal

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ajay Devgn in Gangaajal. Ajay Devgn in Gangaajal.

Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal follows the story of Police Superintendent Amit Kumar (Ajay Devgn) who has been posted in Tejpur, Bihar. An honest police officer, Amit struggles to bring justice to the people of Tejpur since here the law is controlled by local mafia and corrupt politicians. How he manages to clean up the system filled with corruption, makes for the film’s narrative. Devgn is supported by able actors like Mohan Joshi, Yashpal Sharma and Mukesh Tiwari. The crime drama is a good pick if you like masala entertainers.

Yuva

Streaming on: Netflix

Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi in Yuva.

Mani Ratnam’s 2004 critically acclaimed film Yuva is a political thriller starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood and Om Puri among others. It was a remake of one of Ratnam’s Tamil movies, Aaytha Ezhuthu. The best thing about the movie is Abhishek Bachchan who played a goon, Lallan Singh. He is abusive, greedy and petty, but despite his flaws, he is still somehow likeable.

Raincoat

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in a still from Raincoat. Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in a still from Raincoat.

The Rituparno Ghosh film captures the pain and longing as former lovers Mannu and Neeru, played by Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, meet on a rainy day in Kolkata. The film, set entirely in a house, features its lead cast in never seen before roles.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Streaming on: Netflix

Ajay Devgn in Golmaal. Ajay Devgn in Golmaal.

The madcap comedy is the story of four youngsters Gopal (Ajay Devgan), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor) and Laxman (Sharman Joshi) who have been expelled from college and find shelter in the bungalow of a blind couple. The confusion begins when a local goon Wasooli starts looking for them and four of them fall in love with the same girl. This Rohit Shetty film is a total stress buster.

Omkara

Streaming on: YouTube, ZEE5

Vishal Bhardwaj directed Omkara is the Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello, a tale of friendship, jealousy and betrayal. Apart from an engaging story, the film boasts of some spectacular performances by Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vivek Oberoi. The film’s music by Vishal Bharadwaj played a character in the movie.

Raajneeti

Streaming on: Netflix

Prakash Jha’s political thriller Rajneeti, starring Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, is a modern retelling of Mahabharat, with electoral politics in Madhya Pradesh as its setting.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Streaming on: MX Player

In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The big strengths of the slickly shot film are the two principal leads, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut. As Sultan Mirza, Devgn breathes freshness into a character we’ve seen several times before ( he has done it himself in ‘Company), his rise to the top of the mafia pile speedily etched: the soot-laden lad who shovels coal all day long on the docks turns into a man who dresses all in white, all the time, and engages in black-marketeering of an order the country had never witnessed before, the smuggled Johnny Walkers and the Wrangler jeans and the gold coins pouring in through Bombay’s porous shoreline.”

Singham

Streaming on: Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video

Ajay Devgn in Singham. Ajay Devgn in Singham.

The cop drama Singham is the story of a passionate police officer Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn. Special mention to Prakash Raj for acing the role of antagonist Jaikant Shikre. While watching it, you might feel you are watching a 1970s Bollywood masala entertainer packed with the perfect dose of comedy, action, romance and drama.

Drishyam

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in a still from Drishyam.

Drishyam is a murder mystery, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu in the lead roles. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the film is a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name which was headlined by Mohanlal. If you haven’t watched the Malayalam version of the film, you might like the screenplay and the suspense, but if you are streaming it after watching the Mohanlal starrer, there’s nothing much for you here.

Raid

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ajay Devgn in a still from Raid. Ajay Devgn in a still from Raid.

Set in the 80s, Raid explores how one of the country’s most high-profile raids was executed by fearless IT officer Amay Patnaik. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film features Devgn as an Income Tax officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Most of the action in the film unfolds in one house and is made interesting by the brooding presence of Devgn and Saurabh Shukla who plays the antagonist.

Tanhaji

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

A poster of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. A poster of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Om Raut directorial is the story of the military leader of the Maratha empire, Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay Devgn) who led the battle against the Mughal commander Uday Bhan. While Saif Ali Khan plays Uday, Kajol essays the character of Savitribai Malusare (wife of Tanhaji).