Streaming Guide: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan movies

This edition features actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has films like Taal, Devdas, Khakee, Guru and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others to her credit.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

A still from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. (Photo: Express Archives) A still from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. (Photo: Express Archives)

The songs, delightful dance numbers and chitter-chatter between lovers Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) and Sameer (Salman Khan) make for a light first half. However, the second half gets heavy with the entry of Vanraj (Ajay). It becomes too sentimental towards the end with Salman, Aishwarya and Ajay getting into a love triangle. But if you love watching romantic tragedies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a perfect pick.

Taal

Streaming on: ZEE5

Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai in Taal. (Photo: Express Archives) Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai in Taal. (Photo: Express Archives)

The 1999 romantic musical drama, with a love triangle involving Mansi (Aishwarya Rai), Manav (Akshaye Khanna) and Vikrant (Anil Kapoor) at the centre of its plot, is directed by Subhash Ghai. Aishwarya nails her part as a simple girl from Himachal Pradesh who decides to make it big after her father is insulted by her lover’s family. Anil Kapoor also plays his part of a street-smart music composer well. AR Rahman’s music is the icing on the cake.

Josh

Streaming on: YouTube

Aishwarya Rai in Josh. (Express archive photo) Aishwarya Rai in Josh. (Express archive photo)

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan play siblings in the 2000 hit Josh, directed by Mansoor Khan. Set in a town called Vasco in Goa, the film revolves around two rival street gangs, Eagles headed by SRK’s Max and Bichoo by Sharad Kapoor’s Prakash Sharma. Prakash’s younger brother Rahul (Chandrachur Singh) falls in love with Max’s twin sister Shirley (Aishwarya) leading to a deadly fight between the two gangs. Watch the film if you are in a mood for some action-packed masala entertainment.

Mohabbatein

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The Aditya Chopra directorial is packed with dollops of romance, delightful locations, lovely costumes, and song and dance sequences. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh among others. The romantic drama with some good music is an easy watch for every Bollywood fan.

Devdas

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. (Express archive photo)

A screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, Devdas stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Unable to marry his childhood love Paro (Aishwarya) because of his family’s opposition, Devdas (Shah Rukh) takes to alcohol and finds an escape in courtesan Chandramukhi (Madhuri). The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is popular to this day for the exemplary performances and magnificent dance and song sequences.

Khakee

Streaming on: YouTube

Rajkumar Santoshi’s cop movie is a well-made film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Prakash Raj and Tusshar Kapoor in significant roles. Big B dominates Khakee with his ‘honest senior officer of the law’ act, and Akshay’s comic timing saves the film from being just another cop drama. But it is Aishwarya’s deceptive character Mahalakshmi which comes as the real surprise in the action drama.

Raincoat

Streaming on: Hoichoi

A still from the movie Raincoat. (Express Archive Photo) A still from the movie Raincoat. (Express Archive Photo)

The Rituparno Ghosh film captures the pain and longing as former lovers Mannu and Neeru, played by Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, meet on a rainy day in Kolkata. The film, set entirely in a house, features its lead cast in never seen before roles.

Dhoom 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

The second installment in the Dhoom series features Hrithik Roshan as a master of disguise and a thief. Abhishek Bachchan returns in his role of a cop, and Uday Chopra gets promoted to a police inspector from a goofy bike racer. Joining their team is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is both a thief and an undercover agent. Just like the first film in the series, Dhoom 2 is a fun entertainer.

Guru

Streaming on: Netflix

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Guru. (Express Archive Photo) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan in Guru. (Express Archive Photo)

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru stars Abhishek Bachchan as Gurukant Desai, an aspiring businessman keen on making it big in the textiles business. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays his devoted wife Sujata who stands by him when the world turns its back on him. The film also stars R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Provoked

Streaming on: ZEE5, Eros Now

Aishwarya Rai in Provoked. (Express Archive photo) Aishwarya Rai in Provoked. (Express Archive photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives a heart-wrenching performance as a victim of domestic abuse in the biographical drama Provoked. The Jag Mundhra directorial is based on the true story of a Punjabi woman Kiranjit Ahluwalia who killed her abusive husband in the UK and then fought a legal battle for freedom from imprisonment. It also stars Naveen Andrews, Miranda Richardson, Robbie Coltrane, Nandita Das and others.

Jodhaa Akbar

Streaming on: Netflix

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in Jodhaa Akbar. (Photo: YouTube) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in Jodhaa Akbar. (Photo: YouTube)

In Ashutosh Gowariker’s magnum opus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan impresses with her portrayal of Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai. In the film, Hrithik Roshan essays the role of Mughal emperor Jalalud-din Muhammad Akbar.

Guzaarish

Streaming on: Netflix

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial tackles the topic of euthanasia. Hrithik Roshan plays a talented magician Ethan Mascarenhas from Goa, who gets critically injured when a trick he is performing on stage goes horribly wrong. The next few years are spent in the wheelchair, being looked after by a nurse (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

Sarbjit

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarbjit. (Photo: Pooja Entertainment) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarbjit. (Photo: Pooja Entertainment)

Omung Kumar film Sarbjit is based on the real-life story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian farmer who languishes in a Pakistani jail for 23 years, while his sister Dalbir Kaur fights relentlessly for her brother’s release. Randeep Hooda plays the titular role while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays his sister Dalbir. Richa Chadha essays the role of Sarbjit’s wife Sukhpreet Kaur.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Streaming on: Viu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Directed, produced and written by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan. It’s the story of Ayan (Ranbir) and Alizeh (Anushka) who meet by accident and become friends. Ayan falls in love with Alizeh, but she feels differently about their relationship. To overcome his heartbreak, Ayan gets into a relationship with the poet Saba (Aishwarya). From here on, the story goes downhill. But, you can watch the movie for its music and good looking people.

