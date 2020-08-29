Streaming Guide: Aditya Roy Kapur movies

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently seen in Sadak 2 streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

This edition features actor Aditya Roy Kapur who has films like Guzaarish, Fitoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kalank and Sadak 2 among others to his credit.

London Dreams

Streaming on: ZEE5, YouTube

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Aditya Roy Kapur made his Bollywood debut with 2009 film London Dreams. The film, starring Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in the lead roles, follows the story of two best friends from Bhatinda, Punjab who end up in London to live their dreams. Arjun (Devgn), along with his two friends, played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Rannvijay Singha, forms a music band called London Dreams. But, when his friend Mannu (Khan) joins the band, he steals Arjun’s limelight with his talent and also his ladylove (Asin). What follows next is nothing to write home about.

Action Replayy

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

A young boy Bunty (Aditya Roy Kapur) is annoyed with his parents’ loveless marriage. One day he decides to travel back in time and make them fall in love again. The film is as bizarre as its plot reads. From the script, performances to songs, there is nothing about this movie which can make it worth a watch.

Guzaarish

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

A still from Guzaarish. A still from Guzaarish.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish, Hrithik Roshan plays magician Ethan Mascarenhas who becomes a quadriplegic after an accident. The film tackles the theme of euthanasia (mercy killing) and also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nafisa Ali, Aditya Roy Kapur, Swara Bhasker, Shernaz Patel among others. If you have the patience to sit through a slow-paced narrative, Guzaarish is a beautiful watch.

Aashiqui 2

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Mohit Suri

Aditya Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2.

Musical sensation Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur) discovers the hidden talent of a small-town girl Aarohi (Shraddha Kapoor). He helps to hone her craft and in the process, falls in love with her. She soon becomes more popular than him, and he resorts to alcoholism. His addiction to alcohol results in his downfall. The film, like any other Bollywood romance, is full of drama. But it’s newcomers Aditya (he made his debut as the male lead with Aashiqui 2) and Shraddha who keep us engaged with their performance. Also, the film’s soulful music found many takers. The song “Tum Hi Ho” is still a favourite of music lovers

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Streaming on: Netflix, Eros Now

Director: Ayan Mukerji

A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

If you are looking to watch something light-hearted and fun, Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Evelyn Sharma and late actor Farooq Sheikh, is the perfect pick. The film, with its elements of friendship and romance, is a coming-of-age love story.

Daawat-e-Ishq

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Habib Faisal

Aditya Roy Kapur and Aditya Roy Kapur and Parineeti Chopra in Daawat-E-Ishq.

Gulrez Qadir (Parineeti Chopra) dreams of studying in America but her father, played by Anupam Kher, wants her to get married as soon as possible. Gulrez aka Gullu is strictly against dowry and decides to take revenge from all the men who rejected her for dowry. She convinces her father to change names, and together they con people. They shift to Lucknow where they meet Taariq (Aditya Roy Kapur), a restaurateur whom they plan to rob but, against her wish and plan, Gullu falls in love with Taariq. This is where the film goes downhill. Otherwise, it is like any other colourful Bollywood drama peppered with song and dance sequences.

Fitoor

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur in Fitoor.

A screen adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel Great Expectations, Fitoor stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. An aspiring artist Noor (Kapur) falls in love with a wealthy woman Firdaus (Kaif), but her mother Begum Hazrat Jahaan (Tabu) doesn’t approve of the relationship. Set in Kashmir, the romantic saga offers some scenic views of the valley. It is difficult to take one’s eyes off a good looking Kapur in moments when he expresses his passionate love. Tabu, like always, doesn’t fail to impress and evokes hatred for her character. But a weak performance by Kaif and poor storytelling mar the film.

Ok Jaanu

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Shaad Ali

The official Hindi version of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie OK Kanmani disappointed cinephiles. Despite having all the elements of a good Bollywood romance: a good looking couple, beautiful locations, and song and dance sequences, the film ended up being a boring drama.

Kalank

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Abhishek Verman

A poster of Kalank featuring the entire cast of the film. A poster of Kalank featuring the entire cast of the film.

The period drama, set in the 1940s, boasts of every element of a Karan Johar production: lavish sets, good music, ensemble cast and beautiful costumes. But, it has nothing more than this.

Malang

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Mohit Suri

Aditya Roy Kapur in the poster of Malang. Aditya Roy Kapur in the poster of Malang.

If you like Bollywood masala entertainers, Malang makes for a good watch. The high-voltage action sequences and the plot twists will leave you on the edge of your seat. The romantic action-thriller features Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Sadak 2

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

A still from Sadak 2 featuring A still from Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In her review of Sadak 2, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “All those waiting to pounce on all those who dared to like Sadak 2, kindly exhale. The film is, in one word, terrible: why would anyone want to make something so dated, so jaded, in this day and age?”

