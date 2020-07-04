Streaming Guide: Aditi Rao Hydari movies

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently seen in Sufiyum Sujathayum. Aditi Rao Hydari is currently seen in Sufiyum Sujathayum.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features actor Aditi Rao Hydari who has films like Sringaram, Delhi 6, Wazir, Kaatru Veliyidai and Psycho among more to her credit.

Prajapathi

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Ranjith

Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut in the Indian film industry with Malayalam movie Prajapathi. It revolved around Devar Madom Narayanan (Mammootty) who is sent to jail after being framed for killing his father at the age of 13. After his release, Narayanan returns to his village and eliminates all the wrongdoers. But, one day, he discovers that his relatives are behind his family’s ill-fate. Narayanan then sets out on a path of revenge.

Sringaram

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Sharada Ramanathan

Aditi Rao Hydari in a still from Sringaram. (Express archive photo) Aditi Rao Hydari in a still from Sringaram. (Express archive photo)

The period drama Sringaram had Aditi Rao Hydari play her first lead role in a Tamil film. The dance drama was helmed by cultural activist Sharada Ramanathan and co-written by novelist Indra Soundar Rajan. It followed the life of a Devadasi during the 1920s and was packed with some beautifully choreographed dance sequences by Saroj Khan. Sringaram won three awards at the 53rd National Film Awards and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Delhi 6

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Set in Old Delhi, Delhi 6 is the story of Roshan Mehra (Abhishek Bachchan), who accompanies his grandmother (Waheeda Rehman) to India because she wants to die where she was born. In her review of the film, Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The trouble with ‘Delhi 6’ is just this: Mehra is so focused on getting the setting right that he forgets to move his movie along. It’s one thing to translate the slow, old-world quality of the place; it’s quite another for your story to have to struggle to come up for air.”

Yeh Saali Zindagi

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Sudhir Mishra

Starring Irrfan Khan, Arunoday Singh, Chitrangda Singh, Aditya Rao Hydari, Sushant Singh and Saurabh Shukla among others, Yeh Saali Zindagi is a black comedy. The story unfolds in Delhi and its surrounding areas. Irrfan Khan plays a sly CA, Arun, who has been an asset to his shady boss Mehta (Saurabh Shukla). While on business, he meets a singer Preeti (Chitrangada Singh) and falls in love with her, but she loves a businessman. In this tangled love story comes a gangster Kuldeep (Arunoday Singh) who, to secure his wife (Aditi Rao Hydari) and his son’s future, kidnaps Preeti to extort some money. Ultimately, everybody is running after somebody and this game of hide and seek becomes chaotic and interesting.

London, Paris, New York

Director: Anu Menon

Streaming on: Eros Now, Disney Plus Hotstar

Two strangers, Nikhil (Ali Zafar) and Lalitha (Aditi Rao Hydari) fall in and out of love in seven years during their trips to London, Paris and New York. The film starts on a promising note but towards its second half becomes a typical Bollywood romance filled with song and dance sequences. Anybody who is a fan of Hindi cinema’s fairytale love stories might watch it till the end, otherwise, it gets tiring to sit through the entire duration of the film.

Murder 3

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Vishesh Bhatt

The third film in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder franchise, Murder 3 is the official remake of a Spanish film titled La Cara Oculta (The Hidden Face). It revolves around Vikram (Randeep Hooda), a wildlife photographer in South Africa who shifts to Mumbai for fashion photography. His girlfriend (Aditi Rai Hydari), who has a flourishing career as an architect in South Africa, moves with him too. But one day, she goes missing mysteriously. And, Vikram finds another girlfriend in bartender Nisha (Sara Loren) who starts living with him in his lavish yet spooky house. The film has an interesting plot twist in the second half only if you manage to survive it till then.

Boss

Streaming on: YouTube, JioCinema

Director: Anthony D’Souza

The action-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithun Chakraborty, Shiv Panditt and Ronit Roy, comes sans any logic. It has Akshay playing the titular role of Boss. If I suggest you to watch it just for the laughs and melodrama, that would also be saying too much.

Wazir

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari in Wazir. Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari in Wazir.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Wazir is an action thriller starring Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. When his daughter is killed by the terrorist he is chasing, Daanish (Akhtar), a cop, swears to seek revenge. He finds a confidante in Pandit (Bachchan), an unassuming grandmaster, also mourning the loss of his daughter.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mani Ratnam

Aditi Rao Hydari in Kaatru Veliyidai. Aditi Rao Hydari in Kaatru Veliyidai.

Kaatru Veliyidai, starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, checks all the boxes of a Mani Ratnam film. Every frame is like a painting, and Hydari is the epitome of beauty. The song and dance sequences, powered by A R Rahman’s music, uplift the film’s narrative which revolves around fighter pilot Varun Chakrapani (Karthi) who falls in love with doctor Leela (Hydari).

Bhoomi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Omung Kumar

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in Bhoomi.

Bhoomi is a gritty revenge drama involving a single father (Sanjay Dutt) and his daughter Bhoomi (Aditi Rao Hydari). Dutt battles the injustice of the system after his daughter is sexually assaulted by local political goons and are pronounced not guilty of the crime.

Padmaavat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rimple & Harpreet Narula (@rimpleandharpreet) on Jan 29, 2018 at 1:51am PST

Though Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama was an out and out Ranveer Singh show, the one who also made us sit up and take notice was elegant and regal Mehrunissa, Allaudin Khilji’s wife, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. The film narrated the story of a Rajput queen, Rani Padmavati.

Sammohanam

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mohanakrishna Indraganti

Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu in Sammohanam. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu in Sammohanam.

In his review of the film, The Indian Express’ Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Sammohanam has its ‘magical’ moments, especially in the scenes where Vijay’s family try to lift each other up during their trying times. Aditi and Sudheer also strike an interesting chemistry. Look for their scene together on a rain-soaked terrace. But, the film falls short of rising above its own limitations. It is likely because of the weak spots in Sameera’s character.”

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Mani Ratnam

A still from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. A still from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The Tamil gangster drama stars Aravind Swami, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh, Prakash Raj and Jayasudha among others. The 143-minute-long film revolves around three bloodthirsty brothers who are after their father’s criminal enterprise. It is packed with gunshots, fistfights and thrilling chase sequences, significantly contributing to the dramatic tension.

Psycho

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Mysskin

Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, is a Tamil psychological thriller. While recommending the film, The Indian Express’ Manoj Kumar R wrote, “In Psycho, Mysskin adopts Hitchcock’s ‘bomb theory’ to create suspense. He shows us the bomb in the very beginning and then moves the camera to the ticking clock. Mysskin aspires to achieve multiple things with Psycho, not just provide a mere edge-of-the-seat horror experience, which makes you watch the movie through the gaps between your fingers. The movie is a social commentary on various matters starting from its effort to expand the definition of a psychopath.”

Sufiyum Sujatayum

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Naranipuzha Shanavas

Sufiyum Sujatayum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Sufiyum Sujatayum is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sufiyum Sujatayum is a love story that follows Sujata, a mute girl who belongs to an upper caste and falls in love with a Sufi. Their love is not accepted by the society and Sujata’s parents marry her off to a man of their choice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd