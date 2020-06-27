Streaming Guide: Abhishek Bachchan movies

Abhishek Bachchan will soon make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2. Abhishek Bachchan will soon make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe 2.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan who has films like Dhoom, Guru, Manmarziyaan, Sarkar and Yuva among more to his credit.

Refugee

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: JP Dutta

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor in Refugee. (Express archive photo)

The romantic drama Refugee marked the Bollywood debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who play lovers from opposite sides of the border. Bachchan is a refugee who helps Kareena’s family reach Pakistan and on the way, the two fall in love only to be separated by the villains of the story.

Kuch Naa Kaho

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Rohan Sippy

Rohan Sippy directorial Kuch Naa Kaho is like any regular Bollywood movie which involves a boy meeting a girl and falling in love with her. The only twist here is that the girl is a single mother. The good looking lead pair of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai makes the film a pleasant watch.

Zameen

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Rohit Shetty

Bipasha Basu , Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Zameen. (Express archive photo)

Starring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu, Zameen was based on the December 1999 hijack of the Indian Airlines Airbus and the subsequent release of Masoor Azhar, Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Zargar in exchange for passengers. The film boasted of some over the top action sequences.

Yuva

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Mani Ratnam

A poster of Yuva. (Express archive photo) A poster of Yuva. (Express archive photo)

The best thing about Mani Ratnam’s 2004 critically acclaimed film Yuva is Abhishek Bachchan. The actor plays a goon, Lallan Singh. He is abusive, greedy and petty, but despite his flaws, he is still somehow likeable. He wants to make a name for himself in the world and is ready to go to any extent for that. Apart from Bachchan, the crime drama is a delight for every Mani Ratnam fan.

Phir Milenge

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Revathi

Salman Khan , Abhishek Bachchan and Shilpa Shetty in Phir Milenge. (Express archive photo)

Inspired by Tom Hanks-Denzel Washington starrer Philadelphia, Phir Milenge is the story of a girl (Shilpa Shetty) who contracts HIV from her school friend Rohit (Salman Khan), and loses her job when her colleagues find out. She struggles to survive in a society where everyone judges her because of her disease until her lawyer, played by Abhishek Bachchan, comes to her rescue. Revathi excelled in dealing with a sensitive subject. She educated the audience about stigmas and misconceptions around AIDS/HIV and that too without being preachy.

Dhoom

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

The 2004 action thriller, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Uday Chopra, was a blockbuster. Many called it the Indian version of Hollywood’s Fast & Furious series with the fast cars replaced by stylish bikes. Bachchan played a tough and witty cop Jai, and Chopra was his goofy sidekick Ali. Abraham won hearts with his suave turn as a villain and, not to forget, his Suzuki Hayabusa.

Bunty Aur Babli

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Shaad Ali

Two small-town dreamers, Rakesh Trivedi and Vimmi Saluja run away from their homes to make a name for themselves. The two bump into each other and realise their expertise in conning people. Together, they start to make a fool out of people under the name of Bunty and Babli and soon get popular for their notorious ways. They even sell Taj Mahal! But their world turns upside down when JCP Dashrath Singh (Amitabh Bachchan) begins to pursue them. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli is a typical Bollywood masala entertainer which can be watched just for pure entertainment and laughs.

Sarkar

Streaming on: MX Player, YouTube

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Sarkar. (Express archive photo) Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Sarkar. (Express archive photo)

The political thriller Sarkar brought the best out of Abhishek Bachchan and won him several awards in the Supporting Actor category. The film showcased the story of a political leader, Sarkar (Big B) who listens to the problems of people and provides them with justice by sending his goons after the wrongdoer. Kay Kay Menon is his elder son who is not as righteous as his father and Abhishek Bachchan plays the younger son who has inherited his father’s traits. It was the interesting plot of the film that got it a positive response from critics as well as the audience.

Dus

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Anubhav Sinha

An intense thriller that featured some great music by Vishal-Shekhar, Dus was quite successful when it released. Tracks like “Dus Bahaane” and “Deedar De” were chartbusters. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan and Shilpa Shetty among others. Though the film lacked logic, it was termed as quite a cool film when it released in 2005.

Bluffmaster

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar, YouTube

Director: Rohan Sippy

Abhishek Bachchan in Bluffmaster. (Express archive photo) Abhishek Bachchan in Bluffmaster. (Express archive photo)

The heist thriller directed by Rohan Sippy might not have worked in theaters, but the film got its takers on television. Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan’s camaraderie created laughter, and the songs of the film were also loved by the audience.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Director: Karan Johar

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. (Express archive photo) Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. (Express archive photo)

For me, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was way ahead of its time as it explored various dynamics of marriage. It had some wow factors, like the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, the on-screen bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, a good supporting cast and music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy among more. These made the film a decent watch.

Dhoom 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Bipasha Basu in Dhoom 2. (Express archive photo)

The second installment in the Dhoom series featured Hrithik Roshan as a master of disguise and a thief. Abhishek Bachchan returned in his role of a cop and Uday Chopra got promoted to a police inspector from a goofy bike racer. Joining their team was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was both, a thief and an undercover agent. Just like the first film in the series, Dhoom 2 is a fun entertainer.

Guru

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Mani Ratnam

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the poster of Guru. (Express Archive Photo) Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the poster of Guru. (Express Archive Photo)

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Guru starred Abhishek Bachchan as Gurukant Desai, an aspiring businessman keen on not working for the white men, and making it big in the textiles business. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played his devoted wife Sujata who stands with him when the world turns its back on him. The film also starred R Madhavan, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The film is counted as one of Abhishek’s best performances to date.

Sarkar Raj

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Ram Gopal Verma

Sarkar Raj, the sequel of 2005’s hit Sarkar, brought together the Bachchans, Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya, for the first time. But, despite the fanfare around the Bachchans, the film could not hold the interest of the audience. Critics panned the film for being over-dramatic and uninteresting. So, if you are a fan of the first installment of the series, better rewatch it, instead of spending time on this one.

Dostana

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, Dostana is the story of two men, Sam (Bachchan) and Kunal (Abraham), who lie about being gay to rent an apartment in Miami. But the two fall in love with their landlady (Chopra). If you have nothing to keep you busy this weekend, Dostana can be a decent pick.

Delhi-6

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Rakesh Omprakash Mehra

Set in Old Delhi, Delhi 6 is the story of Roshan Mehra (Abhishek Bachchan), who accompanies his grandmother (Waheeda Rehman) to India because she wants to die where she was born. In her review of the film, Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The trouble with ‘Delhi 6’ is just this: Mehra is so focused on getting the setting right that he forgets to move his movie along. It’s one thing to translate the slow, old-world quality of the place; it’s quite another for your story to have to struggle to come up for air.”

Paa

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: R. Balki

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in Paa. Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in Paa.

It was a role reversal for Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in R Balki’s film Paa. Here, junior Bachchan played father to senior Bachchan who plays the child Auro suffering from progeria, which makes him age fast. The film is a tender take on the parent-child relationship, and is a pleasant watch.

Manmarziyaan

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan. Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, 2018 film Manmarziyaan is a refreshing and unconventional take on modern-day relationships. It has Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

