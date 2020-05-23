Streaming Guide: Abhay Deol movies

Abhay Deol is currently seen in Netflix film What Are The Odds. Abhay Deol is currently seen in Netflix film What Are The Odds.

Socha Na Tha

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Socha Na Tha showcased those intricacies of love which probably no filmmaker did in Bollywood until then. It steered away from rom-com cliches and was relatable to those in love or seeking love. The movie was led by Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia who impressed with their raw acting skills and simplicity. If you haven’t watched it yet, Socha Na Tha has everything to make it to your weekend watchlist.

Ahista Ahista

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Shivam Nair

Written by Imtiaz Ali, Ahista Ahista is a watchable film if you choose to ignore its sloppy beginning. It is the story of a young girl Megha (Soha Ali Khan) who runs away from her home in Nainital and reaches Delhi. But she is cheated by her fiance (Shayan Munshi), and she meets Ankush (Abhay Deol) who takes her around the streets of old Delhi. If you like watching easy-breezy romances, Ahista Ahista is a sweet, tender film.

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Reema Kagti

Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol in Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. (Express archive photo) Dia Mirza, Abhay Deol in Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. (Express archive photo)

The 2007 comedy-drama starred Abhay Deol, Minissha Lamba, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Kay Kay Menon and Raima Sen among others. Debut filmmaker Reema Kagti linked six stories and multiple characters together in the movie.

Manorama Six Feet Under

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Director: Navdeep Singh

Abhay Deol’s Manorama Six Feet Under is an underrated film. Abhay Deol’s Manorama Six Feet Under is an underrated film.

In her review of Manorama Six Feet Under, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “After Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Abhay Deol cements his place as a thinking, intelligent actor who is unafraid to experiment. Gul Panag’s full-bodied wife is a pleasant surprise. And Vinay Pathak steals every scene, effortlessly. Navdeep Singh is a man to watch: Manorama, Six Feet Under is one of the most exciting movies I’ve seen in a long, long time.”

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Said to be based on the real-life antics of Delhi crook Bunty, the crime caper, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, is a fun watch. It is the story of Lucky Singh who steals hearts and cash in equal measure. He grows from a petty criminal to a cool thief. Abhay Deol as Lucky Singh impresses with his effortless acting and Manjot Singh, Manu Rishi and Paresh Rawal are brilliant too. Watch it if you are in a mood to watch something out of the ordinary.

Dev.D

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Abhay Deol in Dev D. (Express archive photo) Abhay Deol in Dev D. (Express archive photo)

The Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin starrer is a stylised take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel Devdas. Though there have been nine adaptations of the tragic romance, Dev D was something the audience had never seen before. Amit Trivedi crafted every song of the film carefully and Anurag Kashyap’s storytelling left cine-goers amazed.

Aisha

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Rajshree Ojha

A poster of the A poster of the Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha

Sonam Kapoor and her gang of three friends have only one motive in life, to find a suitable match. The film borrows from Jane Austen’s novel Emma. If not for anything, you can watch Aisha for Kapoor’s dreamy outfits.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Streaming on: Netflix, Eros Now

Director: Zoya Akhtar

If you wish to watch something pleasant and meaningful, turn to Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a story of three friends who take a bachelor’s trip to Spain.

Shanghai

Streaming on: YouTube

Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Abhay Deol and Abhay Deol and Emraan Hashmi in Shanghai. (Express archive photo)

Loosely adapted from the novel ‘Z’ by Vassilis Vasilikov, Shanghai is a political thriller. Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5 star rating and wrote, “Shanghai is fashioned as a political thriller, but it could just as well be a strong treatise on how much of today’s India functions. If you have a powerful ‘haath’ on your ‘sar’, as the propulsively small man Pitobash boasts, you can do anything, even knock a living man down and leave him for dead, without a twinge of conscience. Banerji builds up the layers unerringly, ( please note the by-play between the lowering, intimidating senior cop and the wanting-to-do-his-best ‘babu’) assembling a terrific cast that is mostly played to its strengths. Mostly.”

Raanjhanaa

Streaming on: Voot, YouTube

Director: Aanand L Rai

Kundan (Dhanush) goes around stalking Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) until she tells him about her boyfriend Jagjeet (Abhay Deol). A heartbroken Kundan ruins her life as he reveals to her Muslim family that Jagjeet is a Hindu and gets him killed. Kundan’s betrayal leaves Zoya stone-hearted. All the three lead actors, Kapoor, Deol and Dhansuh aced their characters. Special mention to Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub and Swara Bhaskar who are simply unforgettable as Murari and Bindiya. Despite an intense narrative, the film never gets heavy and keeps bringing in laughter through its well-written dialogues.

Happy Bhag Jayegi

Streaming on: Eros Now

Director: Mudassar Aziz

A still from Happy Bhaag Jayegi. (Photo: Colour Yellow Productions) A still from Happy Bhaag Jayegi. (Photo: Colour Yellow Productions)

Happy Bhaag Jayegi is the story of Amritsar girl Happy (Diana Penty) who doesn’t wish to marry the man of her father’s choice, a local corporator Daman Singh Bagga (Jimmy Shergill). On the day of her wedding, she jumps into a fruit truck that will take her to her lover, Guddu (Ali Fazal) with whom she plans to elope. But the plan to elope goes wrong, and she reaches Pakistan where she meets Bilal Ahmed (Abhay Deol). Now, how will she get back to India, makes for the film’s narrative.

Chopsticks

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Sachin Yardi

Abhay Deol in Netflix original Chopsticks. (Photo: Netflix) Abhay Deol in Netflix original Chopsticks. (Photo: Netflix)

Mithila Palkar plays Nirma, a tour guide for Chinese travellers. She is timid but is constantly working on herself to gain confidence. Her troubles begin when her new car is stolen. Abhay Deol plays a con artist named Artist who helps Nirma. They team up with a goat in their journey to find the missing car. Vijay Raaz also features in a significant role in the film.

Line of Descent

Streaming on: ZEE5

Director: Rohit Karn Batra

The crime thriller, starring Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Ali Haji, Prem Chopra and Hollywood star Brendan Fraser, is about three sons of a mafia boss who are pitted against each other in a battle to control the family crime business. An undercover cop plots their downfall.

What Are the Odds

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Megha Ramaswamy

Starring Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, Abhay Deol, Manu Rishi and Priyanka Bose, the film can be skipped entirely.

