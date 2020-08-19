Maanayata Dutt: I request everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanju’s illness

Sanjay Dutt is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Maanayata Dutt/Instagram)

Maanayata Dutt on Tuesday shared an update about her husband Sanjay Dutt’s health. Maanayata said in a statement that the actor will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital, following which further plans of travel will be formulated. She also urged everyone to stop speculating the stage of Sanjay’s illness.

Read Maanayata Dutt’s full statement here:

To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years.

Sanju has been through many ups and downs in his life, but what has kept him going through every tough phase has always been your adulation and support. And for this, we will always be grateful. We are now being tested through yet another challenge, and I know, the same love and warmth will see him through this time as well.

As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our life as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in.

In these trying times, unfortunately, I have been unable to be by his side in the hospital, due to my home quarantine which ends in a couple of days. Every battle has a torchbearer and someone who holds the fort. Priya who has worked extensively over two decades with our family-run Cancer foundation, and who has also seen her mother battle this illness, has been our incredible torchbearer, while I will hold the fort.

For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital.

I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.

Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents.

He is the heart and soul of our family.

While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners.

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 8 but was discharged on August 10. On August 11, he shared a message on social media that read, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

His wife Maanayata Dutt issued a statement on August 12 that read, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.”

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, which releases on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

