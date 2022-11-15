Step inside Yuvraj Singh’s Chandigarh mansion, with mini golf course, 7-seat home theatre, and state-of-the-art gym

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh showed off his dream home in Chandigarh in a new episode of the YouTube series Where the Heart Is. Yuvraj joined a lineup of featured celebrities that included actors Anil Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Jim Sarbh and shuttler PV Sindhu on the series’ new season.

Yuvraj said in the video that he wanted to remain in his home town of Chandigarh, and that it was his dream to build a house for himself there. He said that after a large part of the construction was complete, he made the decision to demolish everything and start from scratch because he was dissatisfied with what it was shaping up to be.

More than anything else, Yuvraj said, he wants his house to leave visitors and guests with a feeling of positivity. Yuvraj’s bungalow has a private elevator, a large garden, and plenty of open spaces for his dogs to play in. He said that he also uses the garden to hone his golf skills, over shots of him chipping and putting away. “It’s so good to leave everything behind in your life, play with your friends, and forget everything,” he said.

Yuvraj began the tour with his games room, where he has made arrangements for snooker and table tennis. He then moved the tour along to the large living room, which has massive windows on two sides, and is lit entirely by natural light. Yuvraj’s house also has a home theatre and a large gym, both with state-of-the-art facilities.

He also guided viewers through a ‘wall of fame’, which is basically a shrine to his achievements as a cricketer. Yuvraj’s mother also dropped by, and said that she told her daughter-in-law, Hazel Keech, that they should hire an architect to design the house, weigh everybody’s feedback, and then take it from there.

Hazel, an actor who has appeared in Indian films, wasn’t a part of the video, but she was mentioned a couple of times through it. Yuvraj joked that he fights over his favourite seat in the home theatre with her, and she ultimately relents. He ended the video with a piece of advice for viewers: “If you have two floors, you design one floor and let your mother decide the other. If you have one floor, half you design, and let your mother design the other half.”

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in 2016. Their first child, a boy, was born earlier this year.