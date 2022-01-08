Gauri Khan invites fans inside the luxurious Trump Tower apartment designed by her, watch video

Producer and interior designer Gauri Khan has shared a video of the plush Trump Towers Mumbai apartment that she designed. The video gives a glimpse of the residence’s interiors, which Gauri said are defined by “luxury, exclusivity and grandeur.”

As soon as she posted the video, fans hailed Gauri as “Queen.” “❤️❤️ so beautiful organized and designed.. lovely,” a comment read, while another fan requested Gauri to ask her husband Shah Rukh Khan to return to social media, after an extended break. “Gauri mam your designs are as beautiful as SRK. Please ask SRK to post his pic,” another comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

The new video has come three days after her previous post, which featured her and Shah Rukh Khan together. In the comments section of that post, fans could not help but highlight their chemistry.

While Gauri has been sharing posts on social media, she has refrained from sharing photos with Shah Rukh and her kids. Her last post featuring sons Aryan Khan and AbRam was shared in September. Earlier this week, her daughter Suhana Khan treated fans to a few gorgeous pictures of herself. Basking in sun, Suhana captioned the post, “Wait lemme pose for u.”

The family has been treading carefully as it makes a return to the public eye, in the wake of Aryan’s arrest and subsequent bail in the cruise ship drugs-bust case.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for Pathan, which marks his long-awaited return to acting after Aanand L Rai’s critical and commercial flop Zero. Pathan is yet to be officially announced, however.