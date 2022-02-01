Step inside Suniel Shetty’s sprawling Khandala mansion, with indoor theatre, private pool, and a canal running through it

Actor Suniel Shetty invited fans for a tour of his sprawling Khandala mansion, in the latest episode of Where the Heart Is, a YouTube show in which celebrities talk about their homes, while showing viewers their nooks and corners.

Suniel Shetty’s Khandala house is a reflection of the actor’s down-to-earth nature. It has high ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight. It is also adorned with plants and dominated by earthy tones.

Suniel began the tour by showing viewers around the living room. He said that he has deliberately incorporated vegetation indoors because he is ‘obssessed’ with plants. He then showed off his ‘outdoor’ patio, which has a retractable roof. “The skies are really clear here,” he said, mentioning that at night, you can see the stars.

The actor then took viewers into his ‘den’–a private theatre that has posters of his films on the walls. He said that he retreats into this space to get away from the distractions of Mumbai, and to relieve stress.

Suniel said that the house ‘uses the contours of the land’, while posing near his swimming pool, and on a bridge above a narrow canal. He saved the best for the last: a cliffside garden, with stunning views of the Khandala landscape. “I call this the climax,” he said, “Because it is all about nature.”

He said that thanks to this house, he can relive his childhood in Mangalore. He recalled how he’d visited the area to celebrate Holi many years ago, and his son Ahan Shetty had remarked that it could be made more beautiful. That is when Suniel and his wife Mana decided to develop the land, build a home, and plant trees. On the recommendation of Mana’s parents, they decided to name it ‘Jahaan’.