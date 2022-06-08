scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Shilpa Shetty gifts herself a plush vanity van with yoga deck and snazzy sitting room on birthday, see photos

As Shilpa Shetty celebrates her birthday, she has gifted herself a vanity van that's well equipped with hair washing section, kitchenette and a yoga deck.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 8, 2022 12:57:17 pm
shilpa shetty, vanity vanShilpa Shetty has gifted herself a grand vanity van. (Photo: PR)

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 47th birthday today. On the big occasion, she has gifted herself a brand new vanity van. The black luxurious looking van also sports her initials ‘SSK’ on the front. Designed for her taste, the vanity also has a yoga deck apart from other amenities.

Shilpa Shetty‘s team informed that the actor gifted herself a brand new vanity van with ‘a kitchenette, hair wash station, and most importantly, a yoga deck’. “Fitness is very important to her and she wants to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van,” they said.

Also Read |Shilpa Shetty on coping with Raj Kundra controversy: ‘Been very strong, we’ve braved a storm’

Checkout photos of Shilpa Shetty’s five-star styled vanity van.

Shilpa Shetty has gifted herself a stylish vanity van. (Photo: PR) The van sports Shilpa’s initials ‘SSK’ on the front. (Photo: PR) The vanity also has a kitchen section for the actor. (Photo: PR) The way to yoga deck. (Photo: PR) The yoga deck on top of the vanity. (Photo: PR) The vanity van looks no less than a five-star hotel room. (Photo: PR)

The birthday girl is awaiting the release of Nikamma, that’s set to release on June 17. The comedy will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Sethia. Apart from the film, Shilpa Shetty is also looking forward to making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

Announcing the project, the actor had posted on Instagram, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez.”

Interestingly Shilpa is the first female cop in Shetty’s cop universe that also includes Ajay Devgn (Singham), Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi).

