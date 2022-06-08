Shilpa Shetty gifts herself a plush vanity van with yoga deck and snazzy sitting room on birthday, see photos

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 47th birthday today. On the big occasion, she has gifted herself a brand new vanity van. The black luxurious looking van also sports her initials ‘SSK’ on the front. Designed for her taste, the vanity also has a yoga deck apart from other amenities.

Shilpa Shetty‘s team informed that the actor gifted herself a brand new vanity van with ‘a kitchenette, hair wash station, and most importantly, a yoga deck’. “Fitness is very important to her and she wants to ensure that even when she is on the move, she can practice yoga within the comforts of her own vanity van,” they said.

Checkout photos of Shilpa Shetty’s five-star styled vanity van.

The birthday girl is awaiting the release of Nikamma, that’s set to release on June 17. The comedy will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Sethia. Apart from the film, Shilpa Shetty is also looking forward to making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

Announcing the project, the actor had posted on Instagram, “Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez.”

Interestingly Shilpa is the first female cop in Shetty’s cop universe that also includes Ajay Devgn (Singham), Ranveer Singh (Simmba) and Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi).