scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Step inside Shilpa Shetty’s massive Mumbai mansion, listen to her ‘millionaire mindset morning routine’

Actor Shilpa Shetty gave fans a tour of the sprawling living room and garden area of her Mumbai house. Watch here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 9:16:10 am
shilpa shetty raj kundra photosShilpa Shetty will next be seen in the film Nikamma. (Photo: Twitter/Raj Kundra)

Shilpa Shetty has often shared glimpses of her Mumbai home on social media, and gave fans a tour of her sprawling living room and garden area in a new video on Brut India. Shilpa will soon be seen in Nikamma, which was intended to be her acting comeback, but was superseded by Hungama 2.

In the video, Shilpa showed off her living space, which she said had an ‘eclectic’ vibe. The living room had artefacts that Shilpa picked up from Spain, and also a brass chandelier, large windows overlooking the garden, and massive statues of Indian deities. Shilpa said that she is ‘blessed’ to have such a massive home, especially in a city like Mumbai, which is so cramped.

Taking the tour to the garden area, Shilpa showed off her favourite corner, and spoke about the trees that she’s had planted there. “You can hear the waves, I planted a starfruit tree, and I’d always imagined that I’d be sitting here one day, and have the shade of the tree over my head,” she said, adding that she has ‘manifested’ her dream home. “People are architects of their own dreams and miseries,” she mused.

Also read |Shilpa Shetty remembers what Shah Rukh Khan told her on the first day of Baazigar shoot: ‘People were far more forgiving then’

The host then asked her what her morning routine is, by framing it in the context of the ‘millionaire mindset morning routine’ videos on YouTube. Shilpa joked, “It is a millionaire morning routine? Because I do fit into that category, at the cost of sounding really immodest!” She said that ideally, it is best to wake up around Brahma Muhurata at 4:30 am, but she’ll start doing that probably a decade later. She said that because of her hectic work life, she is rarely able to have breakfast at home, but that she prefers eggs and oats.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>

Shilpa had successfully transitioned into a career as an influencer and restaurateur before planning her acting comeback. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Shilpa said that Hungama 2 was never supposed to be her comeback vehicle, and implied that she wasn’t quite pleased with how the film turned out. But Shilpa said that she couldn’t say no to the producer of the film, and really wanted to work with director Priyadarshan again. She is currently shooting for director Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor, kartik aaryan, saif ali khan, prabhas
Prabhas, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement