Step inside Shilpa Shetty’s massive Mumbai mansion, listen to her ‘millionaire mindset morning routine’

Shilpa Shetty has often shared glimpses of her Mumbai home on social media, and gave fans a tour of her sprawling living room and garden area in a new video on Brut India. Shilpa will soon be seen in Nikamma, which was intended to be her acting comeback, but was superseded by Hungama 2.

In the video, Shilpa showed off her living space, which she said had an ‘eclectic’ vibe. The living room had artefacts that Shilpa picked up from Spain, and also a brass chandelier, large windows overlooking the garden, and massive statues of Indian deities. Shilpa said that she is ‘blessed’ to have such a massive home, especially in a city like Mumbai, which is so cramped.

Taking the tour to the garden area, Shilpa showed off her favourite corner, and spoke about the trees that she’s had planted there. “You can hear the waves, I planted a starfruit tree, and I’d always imagined that I’d be sitting here one day, and have the shade of the tree over my head,” she said, adding that she has ‘manifested’ her dream home. “People are architects of their own dreams and miseries,” she mused.

The host then asked her what her morning routine is, by framing it in the context of the ‘millionaire mindset morning routine’ videos on YouTube. Shilpa joked, “It is a millionaire morning routine? Because I do fit into that category, at the cost of sounding really immodest!” She said that ideally, it is best to wake up around Brahma Muhurata at 4:30 am, but she’ll start doing that probably a decade later. She said that because of her hectic work life, she is rarely able to have breakfast at home, but that she prefers eggs and oats.

Shilpa had successfully transitioned into a career as an influencer and restaurateur before planning her acting comeback. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Shilpa said that Hungama 2 was never supposed to be her comeback vehicle, and implied that she wasn’t quite pleased with how the film turned out. But Shilpa said that she couldn’t say no to the producer of the film, and really wanted to work with director Priyadarshan again. She is currently shooting for director Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.