Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Step inside Shabana Azmi’s home filled with awards as she celebrates birthday with Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza

Manish Malhotra treated fans to pictures from Shabana Azmi's 72nd birthday party which was attended by Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza and other Bollywood celebrities.

Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Shabana AzmiShabana Azmi celebrated her 72nd birthday with friends and family. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Veteran actor Shabna Azmi’s 72nd birthday bash was a star-studded affair with Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza Rekhi in attendance. While a lot of Bollywood celebrities were spotted outside the party venue, Manish Malhotra gave a sneak-peek as he shared inside pictures from the bash. The ace designer posted pictures with the birthday girl and also reflected upon her journey in the industry by sharing the pictures of her room filled with awards. 

Malhotra took to his Instagram story and posted a series of pictures. In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with Shabana and he wrote, “With the gorgeous birthday girl.” In another beautiful snap, Dia Mirza also joins the two of them. 

The designer then posted a picture of a corner from Shabana’s house which is full of the awards won by her and Javed Akhtar. He wrote, “Now that’s inspiring @azmishabana8 and #javedsaab and 6 national awards which are a part of this achievement.”

Shabana, who made her film debut with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur, is a five time recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actress for the films Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother. 

Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and wished her. Stepson and actor Farhan Akhtar also penned a sweet note alongside a beautiful picture of them dancing at his wedding. He wrote, “Happy birthday @azmishabana18 Been a fan of your dancing since I saw Parvarish and cherish this moment we finally danced together.”

Farhan and Zoya are Javed’s children from his first marriage. Talking about her relationship with Javed’s children, Shabana had said in a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, “I didn’t push, and I didn’t try desperately to be liked by them, I gave them a lot of time. Of course, the fact that Honey was really generous about it, that helped. And the fact is that till they found a comfort level with me, I was there, but I was never pushing.”

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:43:56 pm
