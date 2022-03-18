Step inside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s ‘love nest’; actors reveal how ‘chai pe baat pakki hui’

Actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi gave a tour of their ‘love nest’, and also opened up about their love story, in the latest edition of Where the Heart Is. They revealed how a cup of tea sealed the deal between them, and spoke about their children. In the video, shared by Asian Paints, they said that their daughter Mehr enjoys The Lion King, and pretends that Neha is Nala (the female lion in the film), while Angad is Mufasa.

At the start of the video, Neha explains that her house has many stories to tell, but also has skeletons in the closet. Angad showed where he chills, and pointed out his favourite spot in the house. Neha explained that they don’t like too much colour and prefer to keep it minimalistic. “This house feels like a love nest and a sweet spot for our children. This house has been a part of our relationship. It started off with two of us, and now it’s the four of us,” Neha said. She continued, “We’ve been friends for 11 years. Suddenly I was just like, ‘I’m in love with this guy’. Chai pe baat pakki hui. The thing which sealed the deal, is when he made tea.” Neha also elaborated on their ‘world’–where they’re just sitting in old clothes, having tea, while their children play around.

She then showed the nursery. “Lots of toys, and clothes. It’s a hundred percent mess. Mehr has taken over the house,” Neha laughed. Angad added, “The house belongs to her.” They showed the Simba carpet, and said that their son will grow up to have the same preferences. “We wanted the nursery very different from the rest of the house,” Angad said, adding that it should be a place where the children can be free. They ended the video with the couple saying that they will pass on their values to their children.

Angad and Neha tied the knot in May 2018, and welcomed Mehr in November. Last year, they welcomed their second child, Guriq, in October.