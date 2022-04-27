Step inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Mumbai mansion, in which he wanders around like a ‘bhoot’ at night

A new video takes fans on a quick tour of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Mumbai mansion. Posted by RJ Siddharth Kannan, the video also includes audio clips of their conversation, ahead of Nawaz’s upcoming film, Heropanti 2.

The video shows the facade of the bungalow, as well as the driveway and the many hallways and rooms. Nawaz joked that sometimes, he wanders around his house like a ghost, because only his mother lives there with him. He said, “Iss pure ghar mein sirf meri maa aur main rehte hain. Jab raat hoti hai, kabhi kabhi aisa hota hai ke neend nahi aati, toh main bhoot ki tarah ghoomta hoon. Kabhi upar chale jaata hoon, kabhi neeche aa jaata hoon, maza aata hai (Only my mother and I live in this house. At night, when I’m unable to sleep sometimes, I wander around like a ghost).”

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui mocks English-speaking actors for attempting Hindi films

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawaz had brushed aside the suggestion that he was able to afford the house because of a handful of commercial films that he had done. He said that instead, the house is a result of many years of work. Nawaz said, “Yeh toh maine chaar-paanch filmein ki hongi. Jo mera bungalow hai usse bhi bohot mehenga hai. Chaar-paanch filmon mein nahi banta woh. Dusri filmein jo hain, unme bhi aisa nahi hai ke… Haan, kuch filmein hain jinme paisa nahi hai, lekin mujhe achchi lag rahi hain, jaise Manto, toh maine free mein bhi ki hain, aur aage bhi karunga (These are just four or five films. My house costs more than that. I couldn’t have been able to afford it with just four or five films. There are some films that I’ve done for free, though, and I will continue to do this, if I believe in them).”

Named after his father, Nawab, the house took three years to build, and is inspired by his family house in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhana. The bungalow, located at Yari Road, Versova, has seven rooms and two huge dining rooms.

Nawaz has often spoken about his years of struggle in the film industry, when he would bunk with fellow aspiring actors in cramped rooms. In an interview with The Times of India, he had said that his personal bathroom in the new bungalow is bigger than the house in which he used to stay.