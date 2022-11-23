Step inside Malaika Arora’s house as her Moving In with Malaika shoot begins: From walk-in closet to cozy bedroom

Malaika Arora’s house exudes her aura: It is stylish, pleasing and sleek. Ahead of her OTT debut with the show Moving In With Malaika, she opened the doors of her house to give viewers an idea of what it means to be in her living space.

The 16-episode Disney+ Hotstar show, scheduled to start streaming from December 5, promises to give fans access to Malaika’s “past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations.”

Ahead of the show’s debut, the streamer gave a sneak peek into Malaika’s house, showcasing her luxurious bedroom, a lavish drawing room and minimalistic kitchen among other spaces. “Bringing the fans a step closer to their favorite dance queen, Disney+ Hotstar reveals exclusive images from the splendid house of Malaika Arora in Moving In With Malaika, as the shoot begins today,” a note from the streamer read.

Check out the pictures below:

The spacious bedroom of Malaika Arora’s house. (Photo: PR handout) The spacious bedroom of Malaika Arora’s house. (Photo: PR handout)

A quiet kitchen corner. (Photo: PR handout) A quiet kitchen corner. (Photo: PR handout)

The door to Malaika’s inner world. (Photo: PR Handout) The door to Malaika’s inner world. (Photo: PR Handout)

The grand, spacious living space. (Photo: PR Handout) The grand, spacious living space. (Photo: PR Handout)

The decadent living room of Malaika’s house. (Photo: PR Handout) The decadent living room of Malaika’s house. (Photo: PR Handout)

Malaika Arora’s new show will give the audience access to the star. (Photo: PR Handout) Malaika Arora’s new show will give the audience access to the star. (Photo: PR Handout)

Produced by Banijay Asia, Moving In With Malaika–with four episodes dropping every week–will see numerous guest appearances from her friends and family.

Malaika had recently opened up about the show and had said it is not a “staged or scripted” show. “It’s about being yourself. Situations in the course of the show will be thought about. I’ll obviously give my inputs, in the sense that today we shall do this, we shall do that from the bucket list that I have. You’ll have to be as real as possible.

“It’s not a follow reality, not following me 24 x 7. There are situations in my life… Going through everyday beats of my life that we will be capturing, some of it could be in my personal space, public space, travel. It’s not just me in the house,” she had added.