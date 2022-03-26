Step inside Madhuri Dixit’s lavish sea-facing apartment in Worli high-rise, which she’s renting for Rs 12.5 lakh per month

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Sriram Nene, gave their fans a virutal tour of their new Worli apartment. The couple reportedly rented the sea-facing house for Rs 12.5 lakh per month, and set a tight deadline for designer Apoorva Shroff to get it ready.

In a series of videos shared on Instagram Stories, Madhuri and her husband took fans around the house, as they spoke with Apoorva, who shared several closer looks at the finished apartment on her company’s Instagram account. She revealed that she had only 45 days to redesign the apartment, as she posted videos of her discussions with Madhuri and Dr Nene. “You were so good and it’s very hard to do something in such a short time and I think you did a great job,” Madhuri said in one video.

Apoorva revealed in one post that luckily, no structural changes were required in the redesign. “It was all about getting the right vibe, a home that is warm, cozy and most importantly, reflects my clients’ personalities!” she added. She also shared a blueprint of the floorplan. According to an Economic Times report quoting Zapkey.com figures, the apartment is located on the 29th floor of a Worli high-rise, and Madhuri will pay a total of at least Rs 4.3 crore in rent during her 36-month lease.

The latest post reveals the finished apartment. It has a large living area with a home theatre system, expansive views of the Mumbai skyline, and a bar. There also appears to be a grand dinner table made of stone, and some walls have wooden panelling, while others are adorned with padded fabric. The couple’s older home featured prominently on their YouTube channels, where both Madhuri and Dr Nene posted regular videos of recipes, health and fitness advice, and lifestyle vlogs.

One of the biggest stars of the 1990s, Madhuri took an extended sabbatical after marrying Sriram Nene. She moved to the United States, and lived there for a decade before returning to live in Mumbai in 2011. She was last seen in the Netflix series The Fame Game.