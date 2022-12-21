Step inside Karan Johar’s home, after it gets a glam makeover by Gauri Khan. Watch video

Celebrity designer Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, has given filmmaker Karan Johar’s home a swanky makeover. She took to Instagram and shared a brief video of his house. In the clip, Karan says that he ‘loves, loves’ it and adds that he cannot wait to move in.

Gauri captioned the post, “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour.” The video shows the foyer of Karan’s home, which has ‘Johar’ written in block letters.

Gauri also gave a glimpse of the living room, which was done up in white and green. A lot of indoor plant gave it a lived-in, autumny vibe.

Gauri Khan hosted a debut series where she revamped celebrity homes, including Kabir Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora among others. Talking about her show, Gauri had told Mirchi, “The concept of the show is first of its kind and this is a design show. We have not had many in this space. It also happens to be my debut as a host on a show. I had a tough time being a host on the show.”

Gauri Khan featured on the latest season of Karan Johar’s controversial chat show, Koffee with Karan after seventeen years. She appeared with her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. During the episode, Karan brought up the subject of Aryan’s arrest and said, “It has been such a tough ride for him, and you all have emerged so strongly. I know you as a mother. We are members of the same family and I am a member of the same family. And, it hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever.”

Gauri had replied, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us.” Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast in October last year. After spending 25 days in jail, he was released on bail. Aryan was later cleared of all charges.