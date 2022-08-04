Step inside Kajol’s decked-up vanity van as she begins her birthday celebrations

Ahead of her birthday on August 5, Kajol’s team arranged a pre-birthday celebration for the actor in her vanity van. Her team members decorated the van with pastel colour balloons, flowers and glitters. There was also a heart shaped cut out with a long message and Kajol’s photos on it.

Kajol was all smiles as posed with her team members for the pictures. The 47-year-old actor was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!”

This year Kajol completed 30 years in the film industry. The actor who made her debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, has given some hit films to the industry. Talking about her journey, Kajol told MissMalini, “I don’t feel it, maybe because I have done little work. My work span has been less. Maybe I haven’t done 100 films, that’s why I am amused if I have only completed 30 years. That’s it! And of course, because of the fact that my mother is still working. She had a release last year and she has been working since she was six years old. My mother has been working for 72 years. It gives me a sense of how much further I have to go.”

On the work front, Kajol made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga. For her next project, the actor will be teaming up with Revathy for the film Salaam Venky. It is also rumoured that she has cameo in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani.