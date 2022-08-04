Step inside Kajol’s decked-up vanity van as she begins her birthday celebrations

August 4, 2022 2:09:53 pm
Ahead of her birthday on August 5, Kajol’s team arranged a pre-birthday celebration for the actor in her vanity van. Her team members decorated the van with pastel colour balloons, flowers and glitters. There was also a heart shaped cut out with a long message and Kajol’s photos on it.
Kajol was all smiles as posed with her team members for the pictures. The 47-year-old actor was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “Pre birthday celebrations start but the gratitude is eternal… thank u #teamK for everything u guys have done for me and with me … u guys ROOOOOOCK!”
View this post on Instagram
This year Kajol completed 30 years in the film industry. The actor who made her debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, has given some hit films to the industry. Talking about her journey, Kajol told MissMalini, “I don’t feel it, maybe because I have done little work. My work span has been less. Maybe I haven’t done 100 films, that’s why I am amused if I have only completed 30 years. That’s it! And of course, because of the fact that my mother is still working. She had a release last year and she has been working since she was six years old. My mother has been working for 72 years. It gives me a sense of how much further I have to go.”
On the work front, Kajol made her digital debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga. For her next project, the actor will be teaming up with Revathy for the film Salaam Venky. It is also rumoured that she has cameo in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
SC asks EC not to decide on Team Shinde plea for now
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Man surprised by 9 elder siblings on his 60th birthday. Watch wholesome video
After Aditi Shankar, director Mysskin roped in for Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran
Swara Bhasker-starrer Jahaan Chaar Yaar to hit screens in September
Triathlon lets transgender women compete under tighter rules
Netizens worry about HBO Max as Batgirl is shelved
Suriya on Rolex vs Dilli movie: ‘Wait and watch’
Switzerland, a leader in gold refining, bans Russian gold imports
‘Kadak maal tha’: Assam Police warns drug mafia with a reference from Phir Hera Pheri
5 must-have accessories to go with your iPad mini 6
Twitter Spaces might soon get a revamped look
Elon Musk’s SpaceX debris crashes into hill on remote Australian farm
Janhvi Kapoor reveals Nayanthara said she is ‘rooting for her’ after watching Good Luck Jerry: ‘That’s huge…’