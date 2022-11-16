scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Step inside Jim Sarbh’s sprawling Spanish villa overlooking a beach, with private pool, large lawns, and 90s style living room

Jim Sarbh gave fans a tour of his sprawling Spanish-style villa at the edge of a beach, which has been preserved as it was during the actor's childhood.

jim sarbhJim Sarbh shows off his family home. (Photo: Asian Paints/YouTube)

Before you wonder how Jim Sarbh is able to afford a sprawling Spanish villa overlooking a beach, he clarifies that it is a family property. The actor’s Colonial style mansion was showcased in an episode of the Where the Heart Is YouTube series, shared on the Asian Paints channel.

The actor said right out of the gate that his father was the captain of a cargo ship, and that by the time he, Jim, was 2, he had ‘sailed all over the world’. Because of his nomadic lifestyle, Jim said, he felt like he belonged to every place that he lived in, and still felt like an ‘alien’ in them. “Home was this ship,” he said, as he introduced his villa.

Jim said that the house used to have other owners, but his father bought the property off them when they moved to Dubai. But Jim used to visit the property as a child on Diwali, and has many memories of spending time at the beach with his sister.

He began the tour by showing off the living room, which has been preserved in a 90s style, complete with the furniture and appliances of that era. Which means that there is a large bureau on one side, with an old television set in it. He said that they’ve made some changes, “but essentially, the nostalgia of the house has remained the same.”

Inside Jim Sarbh’s home | Watch

Jim said that he isn’t a fan of minimalism, because it has taken away an ‘eye for design’. And so, his house is adorned with intricately carved cabinets and other elaborate ornaments. But the highlight of the property is its proximity to the beach. Jim’s favourite area in the house is the verandah, where he can get the feeling of being ‘inside and outside’ at the same time.

His favourite time of the day, however, is the evening, when the water recedes and leaves one with the opportunity to walk across the mud flats. Although he described it as slightly ‘apocalyptic’, he admitted that he finds it ‘peaceful and welcoming’. Asked to describe his style, Jim said, “Lion’s got a mane, peacock’s got a tail. That’s the way the animal kingdom is. I have absolutely zero problem being flamboyant.”

The new season of Where the Heart Is also features the homes of Anil Kapoor, Yuvraj Singh, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy and shuttler PV Sindhu.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 11:24:50 am
