Step inside Huma Qureshi’s colourful home: Actor shows off her favourite corners

Actor Huma Qureshi recently gave a peek into her lovely home via a few photos that she shared on Instagram. It looks like Huma has had her place redone. Huma shared a set of images, writing, “Slowly but surely my home is coming together… putting together a few photos of some of my fave corners .. thank you @saritahanda @saritahandamumbai @pr.richagupta @bottomlinemedia @tanaaz @artisanfurnishings_india. For my beautiful furnishings and wallpapers… and @house.of.things for my gigantic Frieda.”

In the first image, we see Huma posing for the camera in what appears to be her living room. A big painting of late and celebrated artist Freida Kahlo graces the wall as Huma looks in the distance. Following it was another cosy nook of her home, where Huma sat in front of a big wooden chair. The pastel green walls were decorated with black-and-white portraits of her loved ones.

In yet another picture, Huma showed off her pretty wallpaper and her penchant for climbers. In the last photograph, we see an image of a bedroom with an off-white bedcover along with solid-coloured cushions. The blue walls had three connected modern works of art.

The actor’s colleagues definitely seemed to like her house as style icon and model Rahul Khanna dropped a like and actor Rasika Dugal responded with heart emojis.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi has the Tamil film Valimai to look forward to, along with the Akshay Kumar movie Bell Bottom. Huma was last seen in SonyLIV’s series Maharani.