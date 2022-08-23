scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Step inside Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘insane’ Mumbai apartment, with a chandelier named ‘bhaisaab’ and a filmy aesthetic

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja gave a tour of their Mumbai apartment, christened 'Arziyaan', after their daughter Arzoie.

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja in their Mumbai home. (Photo: Architectural Digest/YouTube)

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, events entrepreneur Aakriti Ahuja, invited fans inside their Mumbai apartment, designed by Rupin Suchak. In an interview with Architectural Digest, which was accompanied by a video feature, Rupin said that his inspiration for the apartment’s ‘cosy, homely vibe’ was ‘insane Tropical Modernism’.

Featuring distressed paint on the walls and candelabra-style chandeliers (one of which they’ve named ‘bhaisaab’), the house combines Aparshakti’s filminess along with the practicality necessary for a living space. He said in the video that a great ‘hack’ for married couples is to have separate spaces to get ready in, as he gave viewers a tour of his vanity van-inspired man cave. The room had a large mirror on one corner, while another corner was reserved for Aparshakti’s shoe cabinet.

Also read |Step inside Suniel Shetty’s sprawling Khandala mansion, with indoor theatre, private pool, and a canal running through it

Speaking about the aesthetic, Rupin said, “Taking inspiration from the traditional gentlemen’s clubs of London, we decided to feature a rich, masculine palette. I picked up many artefacts from Chor Bazar and blended together many things to conjure up a ‘beautiful mess’. It was, in a way, an exercise in channelling our inner ‘filminess’ into the interior design.”

Aakriti added, “I love combining stories. There are stripes here, florals there. There’s leather on wood, carpets on carpets. And lots and lots of plants. I try to pick up things from everywhere possible and then blend them all together.” Moroccan-print armchair, wooden shelves, an old-fashioned dining table, and a wall that ‘looks as if it could have had a hole punched in by an action hero’. The couple admitted that every guest pauses to admire the wall at least once.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...
Read more |Step inside Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Mumbai mansion, in which he wanders around like a ‘bhoot’ at night

Aparshakti is the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He rose to fame after appearing in supporting roles in films such as Dangal, Stree and Luka Chuppi. He made his debut as a lead in Helmet, and will next be seen in Dhokha Round D Corner.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:00:37 pm
Next Story

In Paris, walking tours return women to the heart of the story

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a: Here's what will change

Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a: Here's what will change

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement