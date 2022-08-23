Step inside Aparshakti Khurana’s ‘insane’ Mumbai apartment, with a chandelier named ‘bhaisaab’ and a filmy aesthetic

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife, events entrepreneur Aakriti Ahuja, invited fans inside their Mumbai apartment, designed by Rupin Suchak. In an interview with Architectural Digest, which was accompanied by a video feature, Rupin said that his inspiration for the apartment’s ‘cosy, homely vibe’ was ‘insane Tropical Modernism’.

Featuring distressed paint on the walls and candelabra-style chandeliers (one of which they’ve named ‘bhaisaab’), the house combines Aparshakti’s filminess along with the practicality necessary for a living space. He said in the video that a great ‘hack’ for married couples is to have separate spaces to get ready in, as he gave viewers a tour of his vanity van-inspired man cave. The room had a large mirror on one corner, while another corner was reserved for Aparshakti’s shoe cabinet.

Speaking about the aesthetic, Rupin said, “Taking inspiration from the traditional gentlemen’s clubs of London, we decided to feature a rich, masculine palette. I picked up many artefacts from Chor Bazar and blended together many things to conjure up a ‘beautiful mess’. It was, in a way, an exercise in channelling our inner ‘filminess’ into the interior design.”

Aakriti added, “I love combining stories. There are stripes here, florals there. There’s leather on wood, carpets on carpets. And lots and lots of plants. I try to pick up things from everywhere possible and then blend them all together.” Moroccan-print armchair, wooden shelves, an old-fashioned dining table, and a wall that ‘looks as if it could have had a hole punched in by an action hero’. The couple admitted that every guest pauses to admire the wall at least once.

Aparshakti is the brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. He rose to fame after appearing in supporting roles in films such as Dangal, Stree and Luka Chuppi. He made his debut as a lead in Helmet, and will next be seen in Dhokha Round D Corner.