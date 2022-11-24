scorecardresearch
Step inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Alibaug sanctuary, worth around Rs 13 crore. See pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reportedly purchased two properties in Alibaug earlier this year, for a combined total of Rs 19.2 crore.

anushka viratAnushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

The first images of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Alibaug bungalow have been shared online. The interiors of the property have been designed by Sussanne Khan, while the architectural firm SAOTA oversaw the exterior.

Designed as a weekend home, Anushka and Virat felt a deeper connection to the property after stationing themselves there for several months during the COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020. According to an Economic Times report, the 4BHK property is priced between Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 13 crore, and is located in Alibaug’s Awas village.

The firm’s CEO, Aditya Kilachand said that Virat wanted ‘a subtle blend of modern and classic décor with ample greenery that evokes a feeling of calmness with its neutral palette, upholstery, textures, artefacts and custom-made light fixtures. “He didn’t want flashy over-the-top décor,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avās Wellness (@avaswellness)

 

The ‘modern contemporary home’ features rustic wood elements, sharp finishes interspersed with textures, and Architectural Digest report said. The exteriors are defined by bold lines and rounded features.

The villa has four bedrooms, two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, outdoor dining, a private pool, lots of outdoor open space. Upkeep of the property will be overseen by the Avas Wellness firm, for which Sussanne serves as the Creative Director. The property comes equipped with an ‘advanced air filtration system’. Anushka and Virat purchased two properties in Alibaug for a combined total of Rs 19.24 crore, it was reported in September.

It was earlier revealed that Virat and Anushka have rented a flat for Rs 2.76 lakh a month in Mumbai’s Juhu. The flat comes with a sea view and is situated on the fourth floor of High Tide building. Virat reportedly paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh for the 1,650 sq ft flat.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017. They welcomed daughter Vamika in 2021.

