Step inside Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s palatial house Vastu, with Raj Kapoor’s portrait, Barcelona jersey, and family pics on the walls

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor own a plush house in Mumbai called Vastu. The couple got married in the same house, where they hosted their friends and family to celebrate their union with them. Recently, a few pictures of the house surfaced on the internet.

Vastu is a spacious property, brimming with natural light. The living room of the house has a black-and-white portrait of Ranbir’s grandfather, the late actor Raj Kapoor. The basic theme of the house is monochrome, with bursts of colour coming from the artwork on the walls and the sofas.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s home at Vastu – a thread! pic.twitter.com/o2Y8h9uSgd — ira💌 (@aliaisperfx) November 11, 2022

In the drawing room, one can also spot a Barcelona jersey, with the number 8 written on it, framed and placed on the wall. Eight is Ranbir’s lucky number. One corner of the house has a huge cutout of the number 8 placed on the top of a wooden counter, alongside Alia and Ranbir’s awards. The couple has made the corner cosier by adding some photos of themselves with their family members. To give the house a modern touch, the couple opted for floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

Besides the dining table, there is a huge wooden bookshelf with the letter A placed at the centre. Also, several plants placed across the house give it a positive vibe. The house has been designed by art director Rupin Suchak, who also designed the office of Alia Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been living together in Vastu for some time. They are expected to soon move into the new Kapoor family bungalow, which is currently under construction. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Announcing her birth on social media, Alia had shared, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!”