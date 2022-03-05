Step inside Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘warm, welcoming’ Mumbai home which she calls her ‘dolls’ house’

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, currently seen in the Malayalam drama Hey Sinamika, lives in a ‘warm’ home in Mumbai’s Versova. She has a ‘lively’ living room and a ‘cosy’ bedroom, a glimpse of which she shared with her fans in the latest episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’.

The living area of Rao’s house is decked up with a beige sofa that has patterned cushions on them. Two printed chairs in bright colours and traditional artwork on one of the walls add to the liveliness of the room. It is the actor’s favourite space as it has huge windows that let the natural light seep into her house.

For Rao, the biggest compliment is not on her acting or about her looks. What she values the most is compliments on her house. In the video, she says, “I know I work in a profession which is a lot about compliments, the way that you look and the way you act. But, the biggest compliment for me is that when people enter this house and they are comfortable, they feel it is their home, and they love the energy of this home. I think that is the biggest compliment as you cannot fake that.”

Aditi Rao Hydari recalled how when she first saw her Mumbai house, she was reminded of the dolls’ house her father used to build for her in her childhood. And now, she calls her home her ‘little dolls house’ which has a ‘miniature’ quality to it. She also believes her sense of running her home is influenced by how her grandmother, mother and her paternal uncle ran their homes.

Showing her dining area, the actor accepted she has a ‘problem’ of feeding people. “I feed people all the time. I force feed them even when they are not hungry. It is a very bad habit, but it’s a thing with me,” she accepted.

On the work front, her latest release Hey Sinamika has received mixed reviews from critics. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R, in his review of the film, wrote, “This film squanders the opportunity to be an intimate movie about relationships and the importance of maintaining a healthy space between couples. Instead, it settles on complaining: why all girls are like this only ya?”