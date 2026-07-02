Stebin Ben defends Kriti Sanon amid marriage buzz: ‘Why rush into something so important?’

Amid persistent speculation surrounding Kriti Sanon’s personal life and rumours linking her to businessman and rumoured beau Kabir Bahia, singer and Kriti Sanon’s brother-in-law, Stebin Ben, has spoken in her support, saying that these decisions should never be taken under pressure. Stebin also applauded her rise in the Hindi film industry.

In an interview with Galatta India, Stebin addressed the frequent discussions around Kriti’s marriage, especially after younger sister Nupur Sanon married last year. He said people often ask him when Kriti plans to settle down, but he believes such decisions should be left entirely to her.

Speaking about the constant discussion around Kriti Sanon’s marriage, Stebin Ben said he believes Kriti should be given the freedom to decide when she wants to settle down.

He said, “I don’t know why people keep asking this. After her younger sister got married, everyone started saying, ‘Now it’s Kriti’s turn.’

Praising her journey from a small town to becoming one of Bollywood’s leading stars, he stressed that there is no reason to rush such an important decision. “She is doing exceptionally good in her career. A girl coming from a small town who did well for herself and has grown on her own… Give her time. Until Kriti feels that she has found the best boy and is sure about marriage, she should not take that decision. Until you get that certainty, why do you have to rush into marriage? There is no hurry. Life is not r unning away,” he said.

Stebin further added that instead of questioning Kriti about her marriage plans, he prefers to encourage and support her. According to him, marriage is a deeply personal decision that should never be influenced by public expectations or societal timelines.

In the same interview, Stebin Ben also praised Kriti Sanon for her inspiring journey in the film industry, saying he sees many similarities between her story and his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stebin Ben (@stebinben)

Applauding her rise to stardom through hard work, he said, “When I see Kriti, I find her journey very similar to mine. She has come here on her own, worked hard and achieved stardom by herself. She is still connected to the ground and to her parents, and everything about her is the best.” Expressing confidence in her future, he added, “Her future is very bright. She has a huge film line-up, she’s locked till 2030, and she’s giving back-to-back hit films. Over the years, she has become a better actor and people are noticing that. Her fandom is growing, people are giving her more love and affection. I’m very sure she will do wonders and make everyone proud. I am so super proud of her.”

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The discussion about Kriti Sanon’s marriage comes at a time when she continues to make headlines over her rumoured relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia.

Kriti’s recent post

Ending the month of June, actor Kriti Sanon shared a series of candid pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse into her personal life. One particular picture, featuring Kriti and Kabir in a candid moment quickly grabbed attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

The post quickly caught the attention of fans. Reacting to Kriti and Kabir Bahia’s photo, a fan wrote, “15th slide, No nazar 🧿😍❤️🧿.”

In the photo, Kriti Sanon is seen enjoying Punjabi singer Sukhbir’s performance, probably at her sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben’s January wedding. In one of the pictures, she is spotted holding Kabir close, with both of them facing away from the camera. Singer Sukhbir also reacted to the post with the comment, “Sauda Khara Khara 👀.”

Kriti and Kabir breakup news

The image comes just days after breakup rumours about Kriti and Kabir began circulating online. The rumours gained traction after an image of Kabir partying with another woman went viral online. Following this, several users began speculating that Kriti and Kabir had parted ways, further fueling breakup chatter online.

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Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s dating news

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia relationship buzz has been doing the rounds for quite some time. The pair was first spotted together on the Greek island of Mykonos during Kriti’s birthday celebrations two years ago. They were also seen together during New Year 2024 celebrations in Dubai, where Kriti, Nupur, Stebin and Kabir were photographed partying alongside former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Over time, Kriti and Kabir have been spotted together on multiple occasions and have reportedly interacted on social media as well, including exchanging birthday wishes online, further fueling relationship rumours. Kabir was also by Kriti and her family’s side at Nupur Sanon’s wedding.

While actor Kriti Sanon was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2, Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman.