Stars celebrate Raksha Bandhan LIVE UPDATES

The festival of Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is celebrated with much fervour in Bollywood as well.

Indians are celebrating Raksha Bandhan today. The festival, whose literal meaning is “the bond of protection”, is commonly referred to as Rakhi. It is dedicated to the precious bond between a brother and a sister.

On this day, as per tradition, sisters tie a sacred thread or knot called Rakhi around their brother’s wrist, which is symbolic of her love and affection for him. Brothers are meant to bestow a gift or a sum of cash in return.

Raksha Bandhan is primarily celebrated in the north and north-western parts of the country.

People on social media have been expressing their love and affection for their siblings. Bollywood celebrities also have been wishing their brothers or sisters as well as sharing how they are celebrating this sacred day.