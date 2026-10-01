Stars’ dogs come with nannies to film sets, reveals Dayanand Shetty: ‘Dogs have makeup, sunglasses’

It is well known that Bollywood stars move around with a massive entourage, with some even demanding seven vanity vans for their comfort and their team. Now, actor Dayanand Shetty, best known for his work in CID, has revealed that some actors even bring their pet dogs to the set and have a designated ‘dog nanny’ who cares for the dog on set. Dayanand shared that the dog is dressed up, wearing sunglasses and even has some makeup on.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Dayanand was asked about the massive entourage of stars and how they conduct themselves on set. He said, “That is the type of upbringing they have. They think that to show they are stars, they need to act this way.”