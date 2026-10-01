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Stars’ dogs come with nannies to film sets, reveals Dayanand Shetty: ‘Dogs have makeup, sunglasses’
Dayanand Shetty revealed that some stars bring their dogs on set with a designated dog nanny who makes sure that the dog is dressed and has sunglasses.
It is well known that Bollywood stars move around with a massive entourage, with some even demanding seven vanity vans for their comfort and their team. Now, actor Dayanand Shetty, best known for his work in CID, has revealed that some actors even bring their pet dogs to the set and have a designated ‘dog nanny’ who cares for the dog on set. Dayanand shared that the dog is dressed up, wearing sunglasses and even has some makeup on.
In a chat with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Dayanand was asked about the massive entourage of stars and how they conduct themselves on set. He said, “That is the type of upbringing they have. They think that to show they are stars, they need to act this way.”
He then proceeded to talk about stars bringing their pets on set. “Lots of stars will bring their dogs on the set. In the middle of the shoot, they will ask that their dog be brought to them, and they will spend some time playing with the dog,” he said with a smile.
Dayanand then shared that the dog comes with a human accompanying them. “The dog will have their nanny to walk them and feed them. The dog will be dressed well and wear sunglasses. They also put some makeup on the dog and bring them,” he shared. When asked what he thought about this entire practice, Dayanand shared, “The dog is really lucky. If you think about it too hard, then it will hurt you. Otherwise it won’t bother you.”
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Previously, in a chat with Cyrus Broacha, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had claimed that some film stars demand six vanity vans, and hinted that a Bollywood star had gotten fired from a south project because of their extravagant demands. “I know certain actors who have six makeup vans. It’s mandatory. The first van is his personal space. This is real. I’m very serious,” he said. Sanjay Gupta is known for directing films like Zinda, Kaante, Shootout at Wadala.
In another interview, Anurag Kashyap revealed that stars sometimes travel with their own chef, who charges Rs 2 lakh per day. He shared with Janice Sequiera, “Somebody has a chef who charges Rs 2 lakh per day to make this strange healthy food. Jo dekh ke lagta tha ye khana hai? Yeh to bird feed hai (I wonder, ‘Is this food or birdfeed’)?”
Filmmaker Karan Johar has also opened up about the same in the past and in a chat with YouTube channel Game Changers, Karan said, “My problem is with actors who are getting mammoth payments and still expect the producers to pay for their basic needs. Show some grace. It’s strange to me when these small issues become points of contention. I don’t understand why some actors travel with six to eight people in their entourage.”
In a 2024 report by SCREEN, a writer revealed that a female star’s entourage cost was close to Rs 16 lakh per day.
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