Sshura Khan hits back at troll calling husband Arbaaz Khan an ‘old man’: ‘Vintage model’

Ever since actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in 2023, the couple has frequently found themselves at the receiving end of online trolling over the age gap between them. Now, once again, a social media user took a swipe at Sshura, but this time she chose to respond with humour.

During a recent Q&A session with her followers on social media, a user asked her whether she was happy with an “old man,” seemingly referring to Arbaaz. Sshura responded with writing, “Are you for real? He’s not an old man; he’s a limited-edition vintage model.”

Sshura Insta Story Sshura Insta Story

Arbaaz Khan on his age gap with Sshura

Two years ago, in an interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz had addressed the age gap between him and Sshura. He said, “Though my wife is much younger than me, it is not like she is 16 years old. She knew what she wanted in her life, and I knew what I wanted in my life. We spent a lot of time together in that one year to really see what we expect out of each other, what do we want, and how are we looking at our future. Such decisions are not made in a hurry.”

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga chronicles a country in danger of forgetting itself

Speaking about the trolling that followed their marriage, Arbaaz had added, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”

Arbaaz and Sshura fell in love on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where she worked as a makeup artist for lead actor Raveena Tandon. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Sipaara Khan, in 2025.

Before marrying Sshura, Arbaaz was married to actor Malaika Arora for nearly two decades. The former couple divorced in 2017 and share a son, Arhaan Khan.