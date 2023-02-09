Saif Ali Khan turns superhero for Audible’s podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders

Actor Saif Ali Khan is set to voice star in the upcoming Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders. The new Hindi series will release on Audible throughout 2023 and 2024, and will deliver “richly designed, fully immersive audio entertainment experiences”, with many leading Hindi actors in the roles of iconic Marvel superheroes.

The first instalment in the series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will be released on Audible on June 28 and features Saif as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, will be released at a later date, a note from Audible said.

The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021. Daniel Fink, SVP Business Development & New Initiatives at Marvel Entertainment, said, for the past two years, the English-language version of the Marvel’s Wastelanders audio epic has brought “action, humor, and beloved Marvel characters” to fans in a “truly immersive medium”.

“The fan response to the series has been incredible so far, and as our first-ever audio crossover event, we’re very excited to work with Audible to bring Marvel’s tradition of interconnected storytelling to even more listeners and fans worldwide,” Fink said in a statement.

Audible will simultaneously release Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, as well as the five additional seasons in the series, in French, German, Italian, and Japanese editions. “Each will feature state-of-the-art sound design and a preeminent local-language cast in the starring roles,” the note read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audible India (@audible_in)

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and the heroes are nothing but a bad memory.

“Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter,” the note further read.

Advertisement

The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available on Audible, with all episodes available on release day.