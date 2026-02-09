SS Rajamouli took 60 days to shoot a 25-minute Ramayana sequence in Varanasi: ‘Had goosebumps seeing Mahesh Babu as Rama’

As fans await the next magnum opus, Varanasi, from RRR director SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker has recently shared insights into the meticulous planning and rigorous effort going into making the film. In a recent interaction, Rajamouli spoke about taking 60 days to shoot a single 25-minute sequence in the film. The sequence depicts an episode inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Varanasi inspired by Mahabharata and Ramayana

Speaking to The Wrap, he said, “Most of my films are inspirations from the epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana, the Indian epics. In this film, I had a chance to literally shoot one episode from Ramayana.”

Rajamouli shared details of the sequence and explained how it weaves together multiple moments from the Ramayana into a 25-minute epic battle scene. “That episode of the film is a combination of multiple sub-sub-episodes. So this entire thing put together is about 25 minutes in the film, one time in the film. Shooting that set of episodes, each one was like making a film on its own. The emotions that we had to go through that, the audience, the characters had to go through that sequence are different from each episode,” he said.