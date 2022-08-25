SS Rajamouli showers praise on Brahmastra, reveals what he likes about Ranbir-Alia’s film: ‘It’s not a fairy tale’

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently showered a lot of praise on Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial, Brahmastra. During a pre-release event in Chennai, the director said that what Ayan has been able to create in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film is ‘magnificent.’

“Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before — the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our puranas. As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour. That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey from 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey,” said Rajamouli, who is also presenting the highly-anticipated movie.

Further elaborating on why he found Brahmastra remarkable, Rajamouli stated, “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairytale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra.”

SS Rajamouli mentioned that he particularly liked how the director had made love the strongest element in his astraverse: “Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including ‘Vanara Astra’, ‘Agni Astra’, ‘Jalastra’ and ‘Brahmastra’ — love is the strongest. Not just telling this fact in dialogues, he made sure that his point comes across. That love will win over everything.”

Brahmastra will see real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pair up onscreen for the first time. The fantasy drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmastra releases in cinemas on September 9.