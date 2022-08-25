scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

SS Rajamouli showers praise on Brahmastra, reveals what he likes about Ranbir-Alia’s film: ‘It’s not a fairy tale’

SS Rajamouli is presenting Ayan Mukerji movie Brahmastra. The film, which releases on September 9, features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

brahmastraSS Rajamouli showers praise on Brahmastra. (Photo: Express Archives)

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently showered a lot of praise on Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial, Brahmastra. During a pre-release event in Chennai, the director said that what Ayan has been able to create in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film is ‘magnificent.’

“Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before — the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our puranas. As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour. That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey from 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey,” said Rajamouli, who is also presenting the highly-anticipated movie.

Also Read |Ranbir-Alia’s Brahmastra makes beeline for Hollywood, 20th Century Studios shares trailer and teases film’s ‘cutting-edge technology’

Further elaborating on why he found Brahmastra remarkable, Rajamouli stated, “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairytale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra.”

SS Rajamouli mentioned that he particularly liked how the director had made love the strongest element in his astraverse: “Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including ‘Vanara Astra’, ‘Agni Astra’, ‘Jalastra’ and ‘Brahmastra’ — love is the strongest. Not just telling this fact in dialogues, he made sure that his point comes across. That love will win over everything.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Brahmastra will see real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pair up onscreen for the first time. The fantasy drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Brahmastra releases in cinemas on September 9.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:16:02 am
Next Story

NY’s highest court to hear Harvey Weinstein conviction appeal

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

CCI probe into WhatsApp privacy policy gets green signal, HC dismisses appeal

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Jharkhand illegal-mining case: ED arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans
Live Updates

In first reviews, Puri Jagannadh's Liger 'disappoints' fans

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

Does menopause affect blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's daughter Tvisha
Meet Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s daughter Tvisha
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement