When SS Rajamouli roasted Karan Johar, revealed why he wasn’t the presenter of RRR’s Hindi version: ‘You made hundreds of crores with Baahubali but…’

SS Rajamouli-directed RRR is making India proud at the many international prestigious awards. After its popular song “Naatu Naatu” won a Golden Globe, the film has now been honoured with the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Film and the MM Keeravani composition as the Best Song.

Amid the celebration, a viral video from the Roar of RRR event in Mumbai is going viral where Karan Johar spoke about being hurt by the director shunning him. Johar was the presenter of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. However, Rajamouli chose Pen Studios’ Jayantilal Gada as the presenter for RRR.

At the event, Karan asked the celebrated filmmaker why he didn’t give him the rights to the Hindi version, even when he had backed his two previous films. In a cheeky moment, Rajamouli replied that Dharma Productions made crores through the two Baahubali films but didn’t give him anything in return.

As Karan said he is “hurt and upset” because he was “chucked out” of RRR, the Baahubali director replied, “I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as a director, I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi.”

He further said with a smirk, “Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house.” He continued, “You will be shocked to know what my producer D. V. V. Danayya has promised me… 1 acre plot in Jubilee Hills.”

An amused Karan replied that he has always loved him and yet Rajamouli wants ‘materialistic things’ from him, before breaking into a laugh.

Watch the video from 37 minutes to witness the hilarious moment:

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also featured Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The film’s song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the Best original song list. Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.