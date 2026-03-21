SS Rajamouli reviews Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar ‘hit it out of the park’ with the 4-hour long film, Ranveer Singh serves ‘masterclass’ in acting

Dhurandhar 2 is breaking all box office records. The film has collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide within just two days of release, including paid previews. The film is also benefitting from the glowing reviews it has received from industry figures. Recently, RRR director SS Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Aditya Dhar’s film.

The director praised Aditya Dhar for setting a precedent by ‘hitting it out of the park’ with a four-hour-long blockbuster. He called Ranveer Singh’s performance in the film a ‘masterclass’ and also highlighted R Madhavan’s subtle yet hard-hitting portrayal.

He wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms , you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.”