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SS Rajamouli reviews Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar ‘hit it out of the park’ with the 4-hour long film, Ranveer Singh serves ‘masterclass’ in acting
RRR director SS Rajamouli praised Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. His praise has come after Prakash Raj dissed South celebrities for praising the Bollywood action film.
Dhurandhar 2 is breaking all box office records. The film has collected over Rs 350 crore worldwide within just two days of release, including paid previews. The film is also benefitting from the glowing reviews it has received from industry figures. Recently, RRR director SS Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Aditya Dhar’s film.
The director praised Aditya Dhar for setting a precedent by ‘hitting it out of the park’ with a four-hour-long blockbuster. He called Ranveer Singh’s performance in the film a ‘masterclass’ and also highlighted R Madhavan’s subtle yet hard-hitting portrayal.
He wrote, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms , you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.”
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He added, “🫡 @RanveerOfficial , what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat. @ActorMadhavan garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.. Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success… 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.”
I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.
The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.
The writing manages to weave plot twists that…
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026
Meanwhile, it isn’t Rajamouli alone – several South superstars have also publicly praised Aditya Dhar’s film. Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan have all taken to social media to sing praises for Ranveer’s juggernaut.
However, actor Prakash Raj did not agree with the South actors praising the film when no major Bollywood actor has done so. He wrote on X, “Dhurandhar 2 has been praised so far by Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan. Any Bollywood star tweeted kya (Has any Bollywood star also tweeted)? (sic). Signs of obligations are spreading to South too.”
This article provides entertainment news and box office analysis for informational purposes and reflects the personal views of industry figures; it does not constitute financial advice or professional recommendations.