SS Rajamouli on RRR’s clash with Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam: ‘Expected’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli called the three-way clash between his magnum opus RRR, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam as ‘expected bottleneck’ created by the pandemic. The filmmaker was in Mumbai on Friday to announce a special collaboration with multiplex chain PVR cinemas. RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will go up against the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and Radhe Shyam in January 2022.

Talking about the clash, Rajamouli said, “The clash won’t hamper the business. Even if four films come together, if they are good, people are going to come to watch all of them. There have been multiple instances in the past when this has happened.”

He said the pandemic created a bottleneck. “Because of the times we are in, with the pandemic and everything being shut for more than one and a half years, a bottleneck was expected. But if your content is good, it doesn’t matter how many films come together. People are going to come no matter what. They’ll be spoilt for choice.

Rajamouli’s last two film — Bahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and Bahubali: The Beginning (2015) starred Prabhas. Now the actor’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam too is releasing in January 2022, the month RRR releases. On this, Rajamouli said, “Not just this, there are many films that are going to come. I certainly hope and wish all the films are good, all the films make money, make the audience excited and happy. This is the time where we can’t say my film has to do well, their film can’t do well. This is the time for all of us to come together and say, think and feel that all films should make money.”

Rajamouli also spoke about his decision to stick to a theatrical release for RRR even when it meant waiting for the cinema halls to reopen. “I make films only for theatres, for the audience to come together, watch the film together. The way I operate is to see a large number of audience members sitting inside a cinema hall to experience a film. So, the decision was very easy for me, there was no dilemma in that.”

RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt has received an AU certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is scheduled to release in theatres around the world on January 7.