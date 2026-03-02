Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Utterly vulnerable, ferociously strong’: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu review Priyanka Chopra’s new avatar in The Bluff
Priyanka Chopra's recent Hollywood flick The Bluff has garnered praise from both Rajamouli and Priyanka’s Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be returning to theatres in India with an Indian film — SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — after a long time. Ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release, the actor’s recent Hollywood flick The Bluff was released on Prime Video and it has garnered praise from both Rajamouli and Priyanka’s Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu.
Rajamouli and Mahesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on Priyanka’s performance in The Bluff, in which she plays the role of an ex-pirate and is seen performing several action stunts. Praising Priyanka, Mahesh wrote, “#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @priyankachopra is in top form 💥💥💥 swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work ♥️♥️♥️”
Rajamouli praised Priyanka’s ability to exude different emotions on screen flawlessly and also lauded her for performing stunts effortlessly. He wrote, ” @priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next. #TheBluff is another testament to her talent, with lots of kick-ass stunts as well. Enjoyed the setting and the pace. Congratulations to the team…”
Priyanka has also spoken about the scale of Varanasi and how the team shot the film at global locations like Maasai Mara and other international destinations. Earlier, speaking to Variety, she said, “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done. We travel from like Antarctica to … And just the worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does. So even I’m excited to see more.”
During The Kapil Sharma Show, Priyanka revealed the film’s budget. Kapil asked if the rumoured budget of the film — Rs 1,300 crore — is true. Priyanka responded saying, “Haan (Yes)”. He replied with a witty one-liner, “So will these Rs 1,300 crore be spent only on making the film, or are you also providing jobs to the people of Varanasi?”
Varanasi also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a negative role and is scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.
