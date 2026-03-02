‘Utterly vulnerable, ferociously strong’: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu review Priyanka Chopra’s new avatar in The Bluff

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be returning to theatres in India with an Indian film — SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi — after a long time. Ahead of the film’s highly anticipated release, the actor’s recent Hollywood flick The Bluff was released on Prime Video and it has garnered praise from both Rajamouli and Priyanka’s Varanasi co-star Mahesh Babu.

Rajamouli and Mahesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on Priyanka’s performance in The Bluff, in which she plays the role of an ex-pirate and is seen performing several action stunts. Praising Priyanka, Mahesh wrote, “#TheBluff is a a well mounted film with engaging action n emotions !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @priyankachopra is in top form 💥💥💥 swashbuckling and ticking all the boxes with a packed performance… Sending all my love to the team for the amazing work ♥️♥️♥️”